‘Everybody was all one family:’ Closure of several Catholic schools leaves many talented athletes in search of a new home

“I honestly thought they were pranking us at first,” she said. “Everyone [was then] just talking and crying . . . It was a surreal feeling.”

When Lopez-Marin read the email later that day, she couldn’t believe it. Matignon, where she starred as a girls’ basketball player, would be closing after this school year.

Isabella Lopez-Marin was in the car crossing the Tobin Bridge in early May when she received a phone alert about an email from the Cambridge Matignon School. The junior brushed it off at first — probably just a school assignment.

Lopez-Marin, the 2022-23 Catholic Central League Small MVP, is one of several talented athletes searching for a new school after Matignon, Bishop Connolly, Mount Alvernia, and Saint Joseph Prep all announced closures. Her tight-knit basketball team was suddenly breaking apart.

“Everyone was sad,” she said. “It was more than just a team, it was like a family. So to have it be split up like that, it was really tough.”

Jah Stephenson is in a similar situation at Bishop Connolly. He had just averaged 18 points per game as a freshman on the boys’ basketball team, and was doing homework in early March when he got a text from a friend about the closure.

“It was very shocking,” Stephenson said. “I was feeling everything. I was upset, angry, surprised.”

But Stephenson and Lopez-Marin had to quickly refocus. They both want to see where basketball can take them, and that means seeking out schools that could be a good academic and athletic fit. They had to ask teachers for letters of recommendation, acquire transcripts, and see how their course credits could transfer to new schools.

“[Teachers] have, like, 300 or so kids asking them for recommendations. So it’s just all a lot on everyone,” Lopez-Marin said.

Lopez-Marin, a Revere resident, now plans to attend Bishop Fenwick. Stephenson, from Fall River, is still looking at prep and public school options. He’s especially sad to leave his teammates and friends who came to Bishop Connolly from different regions around the state.

“We’re all seeing where each other are going because we all live in different areas. Most of us live in different cities,” Stephenson said. “So we’re not really going to be sticking together anymore because we live so far from each other.”

Bill Shea was the Bishop Connolly boys’ basketball coach for 29 years and a 1979 graduate of the school. He still has his South Coast Basketball skill development business to keep him in the sport, but Bishop Connolly was a cornerstone of his life. Shea had a key to the school gymnasium since 1985.

“I went to high school there, I played there, I coached there,” he said. “So I have a deep connection with the school; it’s done a lot for me.”

Lopez-Marin and Stephenson both said they’d miss the strength of their school communities, and though they’re forced to look forward now, they’ll take fond memories with them.

“We were one big community. Everybody was nice, respectful, [and] everybody would help one another out,” Stephenson said. “There were no dead spots in the school. Everybody was all one family.”