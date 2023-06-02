fb-pixel Skip to main content
Track and field

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya sets women’s 1,500 meters world record

By Associated PressUpdated June 2, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic and two-time world champion, took almost a second off the world mark.FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

FLORENCE, Italy — Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala on Friday.

She became the first woman to better 3 minutes and 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet.

The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco.

At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28. The last 500 meters she ran solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish Kipyegon raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.

She ran the last 400 in 58.51.

Laura Muir of Britain was second in 3:57.09, and Jessica Hull of Australia third.

