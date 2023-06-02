Draft-night footage shows how Patriots discussed trade offer from Commanders

In doing so, New England acquired a fourth-round pick and was still able to select highly-rated cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

One of the more interesting subplots of the 2023 NFL Draft was Bill Belichick’s decision to trade down in the first round from the 14th pick to the 17th (in an exchange with the Steelers ).

As more background information and video footage from the event becomes available, fans have been able see some of the behind-the-scenes activity, such as Jets general manager Joe Douglas correctly predicting the Patriots’ trade (which reportedly had a negative impact on New York’s position).

Another tidbit was revealed by the Washington Commanders, who released a video showing trade discussions with the Patriots. Washington entered the draft holding the 16th pick, two behind New England’s original spot.

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew called Eliot Wolf, the Patriots’ director of scouting.

“Would you guys consider moving back from there to 16?” Mayhew asked. After apparently getting an affirmative answer, Mayhew followed up by asking, “What are you looking for?”

After being told that the Patriots wanted a third-round pick, Washington’s executive was skeptical, telling Wolf that “I don’t think we want to give that up.”

“We might do a fourth, I’ll talk to Coach [Ron Rivera],” Mayhew countered. “He might be willing to do our fourth.”

As the draft developed, more footage shows how Washington evaluated the proceedings. The Commanders, like the Patriots, were eyeing a cornerback, though not Gonzalez. Instead it was Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State.

“I don’t think [Forbes] gets past the Patriots,” Washington executive Marty Hurney can be heard telling Rivera as Mayhew talked again with Wolf on the phone mid-draft.

In the later phone call, Wolf told Mayhew that the Patriots would throw in a sixth-round pick if it would help Washington sign-off on trading back while sending a third-rounder to New England. Again, however, Washington leadership demurred.

“I don’t think we want to give up that third rounder,” Mayhew told Rivera.

“No we don’t,” agreed the Commanders’ head coach.

Having rejected New England’s offer, Washington held firm at the 16th pick. The Commanders went with Forbes, leaving Gonzalez for the Patriots.

Though it was ultimately a non-event, the series of events offered a glimpse at how draft-day trade discussions begin and evolve, but often fizzle. The Patriots, of course, eventually found a willing trade partner in Pittsburgh, though it was for the deal Washington had originally sought.

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.