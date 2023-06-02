Jacob deGrom away on paternity leave, delaying decision on next steps in recovery

“We’ll get him back Monday, kind of evaluate where he is, what he’s been able to do over the last few days, and what the next steps are and go from there,” Young said.

General manager Chris Young said deGrom, out with right elbow inflammation since April 28, would be home with his family through the weekend.

The Texas Rangers will wait until Jacob deGrom returns from Florida for the birth of his third child before determining the next steps for the injured two-time National League Cy Young Award winner, who hasn’t pitched in more than a month.

DeGrom had been with the team and thrown five bullpen sessions since going on the injured list the day after he last pitched against the New York Yankees, which was the second time in three starts he exited early because of injury concerns. His latest bullpen was Wednesday in Detroit before he flew home to Florida.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The AL West-leading Rangers haven’t determined yet if deGrom make a rehab start before pitching again for them. Young, without elaborating, said there were “some more steps to take” before getting to that point.

Advertisement

“But I’m really happy for for him and his wife and his kiddos. It’s an exciting time and I know Jacob wears the stress of this, he really wants to be out there as much as anybody,” Young said. “I talked to him before he went home and just said, ‘Hey, relax and enjoy this time. It’s the most important part. You don’t get these moments back. Go enjoy it and we’ll figure out the baseball part when you get back’.’’

The Rangers signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract last offseason, when they also added Nate Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney. Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42) was 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA in his five starts in May, allowing more than one run only once.

Advertisement

Texas has won all six games started by deGrom (2-0), but he has been limited to 30⅓ innings. He has a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts and four walks. After exiting a start at Kansas City despite four no-hit innings on April 17, deGrom struck out 11 and allowed one earned run over six innings in a win against Oakland on April 23 But five days after that, he left exited the Yankees game after 3⅔ scoreless innings.

DeGrom played his first nine big league seasons with the Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156⅓ innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.

Before missing the final three months of the 2021 season with right forearm tightness and a sprained elbow, deGrom had a career-low 1.08 ERA over 92 innings. He was then shut down late in spring training in 2022 year because of a stress reaction in his right scapula and didn’t make his first big-league start until Aug. 2.

Lars Nootbaar latest Cardinals loss to injury

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list with a lower back contusion.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Nootbaar collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games for St. Louis.

The injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Cardinals outfield. Tyler O’Neill has been out since May 5 with a lower back injury and Dylan Carlson is still recovering from a sprained left ankle sustained on May 14. Carlson is expected to start a rehab assignment early next week.

Advertisement

St. Louis recalled 21-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker from Triple A Memphis to fill Nootbaar’s roster spot.

Walker hit .274 with two home runs in 20 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season, a stretch that included a 12-game hitting streak to begin his career.

Gonzalez out for Seattle, awaiting tests

Mariners starter Marco Gonzales remained in Seattle for tests on his left forearm and will not make his scheduled start Saturday in Texas.

Manager Scott Servais said before the series opener against the Rangers that Gonzalez felt some discomfort after throwing 5⅔ innings last Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. The lefthander still wasn’t feeling right when throwing his bullpen session earlier this week.

“Wanted to get it checked out,” Servais said, adding that he wouldn’t elaborate further until the team gets reports back from the doctors.

The Mariners have righthander Bryan Woo with them in Texas to pitch in Gonzales’ spot in what will be his big league debut. They will have to make a roster move before Saturday’s game to add him to the roster.

Seattle has won six of the last seven games started by Gonzales (4-1, 5.22 ERA in 10 starts overall).

Gonzales allowed one run on three hits over 5⅔ innings against Pittsburgh, after giving up two runs over six innings against Oakland his previous start. Those followed his shortest outing of the season, when Boston scored eight runs over 1⅔ innings against him.

Advertisement

Woo is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA with 32 strikeouts and eight walks over 27 innings in five starts for Double-A Arkansas. The 23-year-old righthander was a sixth-round draft pick by the Mariners out of Cal Poly in 2021.

Brewers’ Burnes ejected

Milwaukee pitcher Corbin Burnes was ejected from Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

The score was 3-3 when Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. He and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.

Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts.