Mike Cobb delivers a signature performance for Waltham baseball in a Division 1 preliminary-round victory over Newton South

Although Cobb wasn’t able to complete an official no-hitter due to the mercy rule, he was happy to pitch five full innings and guide his team into the first round of the state tournament, where Waltham will face a stern road test against sixth-seeded St. John’s Shrewsbury (16-4) on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Cobb put together a signature performance in Friday’s 10-0 triumph over Dual County rival Newton South in a Division 1 preliminary-round matchup at Bentley, tossing five no-hit innings with 10 strikeouts for the No. 27 Hawks (13-8).

Waltham lefthanded pitcher Mike Cobb pulled the game ball out of his back pocket and set about his next task: to scribble the date on the ball and get all of his teammates to sign it.

“I did want to go for the real no-hitter but I’ll take the five innings and the win,” said Cobb.

Said coach Mike Peterson, “Mike’s been great for us all year. He throws strikes. He’s been consistent and he gave us a chance to win.”

Cobb said he arrived to the field 15 minutes before his teammates and sat on the outfield grass, completing breathing exercises to help him focus.

The Bridgewater State-bound senior was dominant from the first pitch, using his two-seamer and four-seamer while mixing in a swooping slider to generate swings and misses and keep the Lions off-balance. Cobb struck out four consecutive batters on two separate occasions and allowed only one baserunner to reach third base. He walked three.

“My pitches were moving really well,” said Cobb. “The two-seamer was moving into lefties and my slider was pretty good today.”

With Cobb rolling on the mound, Waltham erupted for three runs in the third on an RBI single by Ty Connolly and a two-run blooper to left by Connor Scafidi. The Hawks made it 6-0 in the fourth when leadoff hitter Luke Fredette (2 for 2, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) continued his hot day with a two-run liner to left.

Four runs in the fifth, highlighted by RBI singles from Nick LaForest and Cody Eaton, gave Waltham an insurmountable 10-0 lead and ended the contest via the 10-run rule.

“We’ve been struggling to score runs lately so we’ve been harping on them in practice to get guys in scoring position,” said Peterson. “They had the right approach today. One through nine we hit the ball really well today.”

Cobb will gave the ball to his co-ace Drew Anderson, a Babson commit, for Sunday morning’s showdown with the Pioneers. Peterson said it’s a luxury to have two pitchers he can rely on to throw strikes and give the offense time to score. He hopes the formula works again.

“They are both our 1A guys,” said Peterson. “SJS is a tough team but I told my team if we’re going to drive all the way to Shrewsbury we might as well make it a game.”

Division 1 State

Bishop Feehan 10, Malden 2 — Joey Mulvey socked a two-run homer for the No. 24 Shamrocks (12-9) in the preliminary-round victory.

Lexington 3, Hingham 2 — Matt Ursino drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly and Jack Finch collected a pair of hits for the No. 32 Minutemen (14-9) in the preliminary-round triumph.

Winchester 8, Marshfield 4 — Tobei Nakajima spun a five-hit complete game, Ryan Azzara, Tommy Lampert, and Antonio Zermani each had a pair of hits, and Dante Zermani hit a two-run single for the No. 30 Red and Black (15-6) in the preliminary-round victory.

Division 3 State

Medway 2, East Boston 1 — Senior Luke Frauton struck out 12 in a five-hit complete game for the No. 29 Mustangs (7-12) in the preliminary-round win. Senior Jack Reynolds provided two hits and scored a run for Medway.

Division 5 State

Mt. Everett 10, Salem Academy 0 — Heyden Cutlip spun a one-hitter to lead the Eagles (12-8) in a preliminary-round victory.















