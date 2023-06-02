Postponement of series opener ahead of day/night doubleheader adds to schedule issues for Red Sox, Rays

The Red Sox find themselves in such a spot with a scheduled day-night doubleheader Saturday against the Rays — their first since 1978, per the team.

The 162-game grind of an MLB season often features individual oddities, ones sometimes introduced by teams trying to ease the strain the everyday slog puts on their players.

Friday night’s rainout of the series opener at Fenway Park between the Red Sox and Rays made working out an already complicated schedule that much more complicated.

The Sox had the choice between playing the doubleheader and getting Monday off or continuing a long stretch of uninterrupted play — 16 games in as many days. They opted for the former in a decision that was initially discussed in the middle of last season, made in October 2022, and later approved by the MLB and the MLBPA.

Advertisement

However, Friday’s postponement leaves the Red Sox and Rays to play Monday anyway, at 4:05 p.m., to conclude the series.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Garrett Whitlock will start Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader opposite Trevor Kelley, who will be utilized as an opener by Tampa Bay. The Sox’ Game 2 starter was to be determined, though Corey Kluber is an option after his activation Friday from the paternity list, and Tyler Glasnow will go for the Rays.

Tanner Houck will take the ball Sunday, likely against Rays rookie Taj Bradley, and Brayan Bello will pitch Monday’s series finale against a Tampa Bay pitcher not yet determined.

Teams have the option to schedule a doubleheader, an MLB source said, and other teams are experimenting with it as well — Philadelphia will do so for a July series against San Diego while Colorado will host one against Los Angeles in September.

Red Sox officials felt this move would be better from a medical perspective because of the toll having no offdays over a near three-week span along with the impact sleep and late-night flights can have on player performance. After Monday’s game, the Sox will fly to Cleveland to open a road trip.

Advertisement

“It’s workload and traveling and all the stuff that comes into play,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “You add and subtract and you make a decision based on taking care of the players.”

Pitcher Nick Pivetta, the team’s MLBPA player representative, said he liked the doubleheader and preferred the chance to relax.

Rob Refsnyder agreed and pointed to the mental load playing day-after-day takes. The outfielder compared it to the anxiety, stress, and excitement of having a big day at work.

“There’s no real break,” he said. “Whether you had a game-winning hit, struck out, or made an error, you have to do it all over again the next day.”

Refsnyder feels constant adrenaline-induced focus could lead to soft-tissue injuries.

“There’s a lot of standing, so it’s not as strenuous on the body as basketball or football or other sports,” he said. “But just the pressure to perform every day, all those emotions, they kind of take a toll.”

Refsnyder noted these decisions could become more frequent moving forward as teams continue valuing recovery and because it gives teams the chance to play more games on weekends with higher attendance.

Not every player agreed with the move. Kiké Hernández said he preferred the uninterrupted schedule and the infielder/outfielder noted a travel day often doesn’t feel like a true day off.

Advertisement

“You cannot predict what happens before the doubleheader, but at the moment [we made the decision] we felt really good,” Cora said. “I’m not saying it feels worse now, but obviously the circumstances have changed. That’s the beauty of 162.”

Arroyo to be in shortstop mix

Christian Arroyo (hamstring strain) continued his rehab stint in the minors by playing shortstop on Friday for Triple A Worcester in Louisville, Ky. Although Arroyo has had a history of injuries, including lower-body ailments, the Red Sox will need the infielder to fill in at the spot given their lack of depth.

“He has to,” Cora said. “We need versatility. He has to play second, short, and third. He has to move around because of where we’re at roster-wise now.”

The Red Sox will assess Arroyo’s progress Saturday at Fenway and try to determine when he might be able to return to big league action.

Adam Duvall (wrist fracture) also played the WooSox, as the center fielder, and he will continue to rehab with that club.

Frates family on hand for Lou Gehrig Day

The Red Sox were scheduled, along with the other MLB organization hosting games, to recognize Lou Gehrig Day for those who have battled ALS and are currently fighting the nervous system disease. John and Nancy Frates were present at Fenway prior to the game’s postponement. Their son, Pete Frates, the former Boston College player who died of the disease in 2019, inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that, according to petefrates.com, has raised $220 million for ALS research.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack. Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.