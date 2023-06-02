Red Sox’ Chris Sale goes on IL with left shoulder inflammation: ‘I hate feeling like this’

“Just disappointing, man,” Sale said, before falling silent for a few seconds while composing himself. “Disappointing. I hate feeling like this. I started having fun playing baseball again, and now I’m back to not having fun. And that sucks.”

What did he feel like coming off the mound on Thursday night, after left shoulder discomfort sent his velocity plummeting and truncated his outing after 3⅔ innings?

Minutes after the Red Sox announced that Sale would land back on the injured list with what the team described as left shoulder inflammation, the lefthander made clear that there’s more uncertainty than that relatively standard diagnosis suggests. He said he underwent not only an MRI but also a CT scan, and said more tests would follow before he gets a definitive diagnosis in the next five to seven days.

That being the case, Sale said he wasn’t even contemplating whether his absence from the Sox rotation might be for the 15-day minimum required by his placement on the injured list. At this point, he has confronted too many injuries while with the Red Sox to assume the best.

This is now the sixth straight year in which Sale has been on the injured list. He missed nearly two months in 2018 with shoulder inflammation (Sale characterized this injury as less severe than that one); the last six weeks of 2019 with elbow inflammation; all of 2020 and much of 2021 due to Tommy John surgery and its recovery; three months with a stress fracture in his right ribcage entering 2022; a broken pinkie from a comebacker once he returned; and a broken wrist from a bike accident as he rehabbed from the broken digit.

“I would love for this to be a week and a half or two weeks or whatever it is, but again, unfortunately I’ve been through this all too many times to know that putting too much hard focus — or a hard date — it’s not going to be fair to me and it’s not going to be fair to the training staff,” said Sale. “I obviously want to cover all the bases, check all the boxes, and get all the information I can before we say, this is exactly what it is, this is exactly how we’re going to treat it, and this is the timeline. … I want to give you guys the 100 percent truth when I get that, and I just can’t give you that right now because I don’t have it.”

Sale did say there was no expectation he’d require shoulder surgery. He also said the pain emerged on one pitch in the second inning of Thursday’s game, and got progressively worse through the third and fourth innings.

“First inning was great. Second inning was kind of when it started happening. Third inning was not very good,” said Sale, noting that he was only throwing at 91 miles per hour even when working with maximum effort. “And then that fourth inning, that was the one that did it in.”

Beyond that description of the injury’s origins, the only certainty Sale — in the fourth season of a five-year, $145 million extension he signed in spring training in 2019 — could relay was his sense of devastation. Just as he’d started to dominate again, recovering from an 8.22 ERA through his first five starts to post a 2.25 ERA with 41 strikeouts and five walks over his last six outings, the 34-year-old is left once again to contemplate his fragility. Dismay permeated the entirety of his eight-minute media session.

“Obviously, a hit.”

“Obviously not the situation you want to be in, for sure.”

“It sucks. I was kind of getting used to sitting in front of you guys, talking about good stuff. It’s been a rocky road. I felt like I was over the hump. I really did. I felt like I was back to being myself. So when something like this happens, it’s deflating.”

“Just kind of a gut punch. I worked really hard — a lot of people worked really hard — for me to get to this spot. It’s tough being a disappointment again.”

“It’s not good sitting here talking about it, that’s for sure.”

Obviously, the consequences for the Sox of Sale’s absence — at a time when he once again resembled a staff anchor — are significant. Though just over one-third of the way into their schedule and in possession of a respectable 29-27 record, the Sox are in a perilous position.

They entered Friday night not only 10 games behind the Rays in the AL East but also lagging well behind the Orioles (6 games), Yankees (4 games), and Astros (4 games) in the AL wild card chase. Through 56 games, Fangraphs pegged the team’s playoff odds at just 18.4 percent, while Baseball-Reference.com gave the Sox a 9.4 percent chance of reaching the postseason.

To defy such projections, the team will need an incredible number of things to break its way. The absence of Sale represents the absolute opposite of that — especially given the somewhat ominous overtones of the requirement for not just an MRI but also a CT scan and additional tests.

Sale has learned that willpower is insufficient to alter a recovery timeline. But the pitcher, in a familiar refrain heard in each of the last five years, vowed that he will do everything in his power to get back as the best pitcher he can be.

“If there’s anything I can prove it’s that you’re not going to keep me down,” said Sale. “You knock me down, I get back up. This obviously is not where I want to be, but at least if there’s somebody out there watching, never give up. I’m just going to keep rolling. I’ve been through this [expletive] and back, and now I’m in the [expletive] again. And I’m going to be back. That’s all I can do. That’s all I know.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.