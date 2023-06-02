Game 57: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Boston’s bullpen enters this critical four-game series stretched . Sox relievers threw 5 2/3 innings Thursday, allowing just one run, after Chris Sale exited in the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness. The Sox, who are just 3-6 in their last nine games at Fenway Park, sit 10 games back in the basement of the AL East.

The Rays lead Baltimore atop the AL East by four games and are coming off a 4-3 win over the Cubs in Chicago on Wednesday. A loss at Wrigley would have marked Tampa Bay’s first three-game losing streak.

A day after avoiding being swept by the Reds, the Red Sox will welcome the MLB-best Rays to Fenway Park on Friday night. The bats came alive for Boston in a six-run eighth inning Thursday, and the Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-2 win over Cincinnati.

Lineups

RAYS (40-18): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

RED SOX (29-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Whitlock: Randy Arozarena 0-8, Yandy Díaz 4-7, Wander Franco 3-8, Brandon Lowe 4-8, Josh Lowe 1-3, Manuel Margot 1-4, Francisco Mejía 0-3, Isaac Paredes 1-2, Luke Raley 0-2, Taylor Walls 0-3

Red Sox vs. Glasnow: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 6-17, Kiké Hernández 0-2, Reese McGuire 2-10, Justin Turner 0-0, Alex Verdugo 2-12

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have recorded eight or more hits in each of their last six home games. They are averaging 10.4 hits per game at home, the most in the MLB.

Notes: Catcher Connor Wong extended his career-long hitting streak to nine games with a two-run homer in the eighth Thursday. He’s gone 9-for-29 (5 doubles, 2 HR, 4 RBIs) in that span. ... Hernández hit a leadoff home run Thursday and then brought in two more runs with a single in the eighth, recording three RBIs for the first time since late September. ... Devers hit two doubles Thursday and has three in his last two games after going the previous seven games without an extra-base hit. ... The Sox allowed their fewest runs in a home game Thursday since a 7-1 win over Cleveland on Apr. 30. ... Whitlock is 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 17 career innings against the Rays. He threw five innings on Saturday after being activated from the 15-day IL (right elbow ulnar neuritis), allowing one run on three hits in a 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks. ... Glasnow, who missed the start of the season with a strained oblique muscle, made his season debut Saturday in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He is 2-1 with a 3.83 ERA in eight career starts against the Red Sox. ... The Rays lead the majors with 77 stolen bases. Tampa Bay has been caught stealing 16 times.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com.