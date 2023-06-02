Red Sox place Chris Sale on injured list with left shoulder inflammation

The Red Sox placed Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list on Friday with left shoulder inflammation.

Sale exited Thursday’s contest at Fenway Park against the Reds after just 3⅔ innings. Manager Alex Cora visited the mound twice to check on the lefthander in the fourth frame after seeing his velocity dip into the low 90s. Cora allowed Sale to stay in following the first visit but two pitches later, Cora and trainer Masai Takahashi had seen enough to know it was time to pull the pitcher from the game.

The news adds to the list of injuries Sale has endured over the past four-plus years, beginning in 2019 when he went on the injured list in August and ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2020. Sale made just 11 starts in 2021-22 following rehabilitation for the elbow as well as a broken rib, pinky, and wrist.