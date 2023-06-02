Red Sox, with doubleheader already set for Saturday, rained out against Rays

Friday night’s series opener between the Red Sox and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park was rained out, meaning the teams will lose an offday they scheduled a Saturday doubleheader to get.

The teams will make up Friday’s game at 4:05 p.m. Monday. They were already due to play a doubleheader Saturday, with 1:05 and 6:05 p.m. start times, the first scheduled twinbill at Fenway since 1978.