Red Sox, with doubleheader already set for Saturday, rained out against Rays

By Staff ReportUpdated June 2, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Heavy rains and thunderstorms in the area forced fans to clear the lower bowl areas on Friday night at Fenway Park, and ultimately forced the game against the Rays to be postponed to Monday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Friday night’s series opener between the Red Sox and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park was rained out, meaning the teams will lose an offday they scheduled a Saturday doubleheader to get.

The teams will make up Friday’s game at 4:05 p.m. Monday. They were already due to play a doubleheader Saturday, with 1:05 and 6:05 p.m. start times, the first scheduled twinbill at Fenway since 1978.

The Sox had hoped to have a travel day before heading to Cleveland for a series with the Guardians beginning Tuesday.

Garrett Whitlock, who was due to start Friday night, will instead start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader for the Red Sox, with the Game 2 starter still to be announced. Tanner Houck is scheduled to pitch Sunday, with Brayan Bello tabbed for Monday.

