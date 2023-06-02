Watch: Gary Washburn and Ben Volin chat about Celtics, Patriots and more on Boston Globe Today

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Globe columnist Gary Washburn and NFL writer Ben Volin joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Topics include a look at the Celtics’ huge offseason decisions, Mac Jones trusting the process, and Bruce Cassidy back in the Stanley Cup Final.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.
Advertisement