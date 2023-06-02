Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara, were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office said in a statement late Thursday that the recovery of remains in the gorge continues, as does the identification.

The bags were found this week below a forest overlook, the state prosecutor's office said. Firefighters and civil defense worked with a helicopter to recover remains from the gorge and planned to continue during the coming days.