Former US government informer faces life in prison for role in 2021 Haiti’s president assassination

MIAMI — A federal judge in Miami sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman Friday to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Rodolphe Jaar, who has dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death.

Federal judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence, the maximum faced by Jaar, at a hearing in federal court in downtown Miami.