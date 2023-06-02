fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former US government informer faces life in prison for role in 2021 Haiti’s president assassination

By GISELA SALOMON The Associated Press,Updated June 2, 2023, 11 minutes ago
US Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, of the Justice Departments National Security Division, speaks during a press conference at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida in Miami, Florida on February 14, 2023, when the Southern District office announced arrests and charges in the July 7, 2021, assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

MIAMI — A federal judge in Miami sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman Friday to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

Rodolphe Jaar, who has dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and to providing material support resulting in death.

Federal judge José E. Martínez handed down the sentence, the maximum faced by Jaar, at a hearing in federal court in downtown Miami.

The businessman, who was an informant for the U.S. government and had been convicted of drug trafficking a decade ago, is one of 11 people arrested and charged in the United States for the murder of Moïse, and the only one to plead guilty. The other 10 are scheduled for a jury trial in July, though the date could be pushed back.

Advertisement

Moïse was killed on July 7, 2021, when a group of unknown individuals broke into his private home in Port-au-Prince. He was 53 years old.

Boston Globe Today