Advocates criticize Ruggerio over casino smoking comments

During Wednesday’s event, which was held before a studio audience at Rhode Island PBS to mark the 100th episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ruggerio was asked about a recent State House rally in support of that legislation.

Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, and Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, a South Kingstown Democrat, have introduced legislation that would eliminate the exemption that Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino have to the smoke-free workplace requirement in the Public Health and Workplace Safety Act.

PROVIDENCE — Advocates are blasting state Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio for comments he made during Wednesday’s “ Rhode Island Report Live ” event in which he rejected calls to end smoking at Rhode Island casinos, saying employees knew smoking was allowed there when they took their jobs.

“I mean, look, those people took those jobs knowing that there was smoking up there,” Ruggerio said. “Now, all of a sudden, there’s a small group that feels that it’s not good for their health. I mean, they could wear a mask. They can work in an area where they don’t permit smoking. So I think the adjustment has to be made, not legislatively, but between the workers and Bally’s.”

Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, said he would like to see work to improve the ventilation system at the casinos, but he said he does not want to risk losing revenue that the state receives from the casinos. “We will lose, without a doubt, one third of our revenue if we initiate nonsmoking,” he said.

Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), a national group of casino dealers and other gaming workers opposed to smoking in their workplaces, responded in a statement, saying that Ruggerio was “parroting debunked casino talking points and taking a hands-off approach to protecting frontline casino workers from the dangers of secondhand smoke.”

“No one should be forced to breathe secondhand smoke while on the job, period,” said Vanessa Baker, co-leader of CEASE Rhode Island. “For the Senate president to blame casino workers for ‘agreeing’ to this job is a slap in the face to the hundreds of workers who are the backbone of the casino industry.”

She noted that the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers wrote to Rhode Island legislators in April, saying ventilation systems are not effective against secondhand smoke.

“The building and its systems can reduce only odor and discomfort but cannot eliminate exposure when smoking is allowed inside or near a building,” the group wrote. “ASHRAE holds the position that the only means of avoiding health effects and eliminating indoor (environmental tobacco smoke) exposure is to ban all smoking activity inside and near buildings.”

The group said that 21 states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, now prohibit smoking in casinos, and that includes the tribal-run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos in Connecticut. In addition to Rhode Island, CEASE has chapters working to try to stop smoking in casinos in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and Virginia.

“It is shameful that Rhode Island is the only remaining state in our region that allows smoking inside casinos,” Baker said. “We have a bipartisan majority of the State House in support of our legislation to end indoor smoking to protect workers, and we urge leadership to bring the bills for a vote.”

CEASE notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “ventilation does not effectively protect people who don’t smoke from secondhand smoke.” And it cites a report by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming that found that “Data from multiple jurisdictions clearly indicates that banning smoking no longer causes a dramatic drop in gaming revenue. In fact, non-smoking properties appear to be performing better than their counterparts that continue to allow smoking.”

