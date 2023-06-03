Brother, sister intentionally set fire to occupied Brockton home, jury finds

A brother and sister were found guilty Friday in Brockton Superior Court on charges that they set fire to a Brockton home in 2019, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Jonathan Jironvil, 26, of Worcester, was found guilty of three counts each of attempted murder, malicious destruction of property and witness intimidation. His 27-year-old sister, Lucnalie Jironvil, of Amherst, was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.
Lucnalie Jironvil’s attorney, Bryan Owens, said he and his client respect the jury’s verdict and believe the judge gave them a fair trial, though they disagree with the verdict.
“Jonathan and Lucnalie, they’re good people,” Owens said. “They overcame a lot: lost both parents, raised in the foster system.”
Jonathan Jironvil’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.
On July 18, 2019, the house at 66 Sinclair Road went up in flames.
After several 911 calls at around 2:30 a.m., Brockton firefighters arrived to find the two-story, single-family home consumed in fire, prosecutors said.
Three women who were home at the time escaped with no injuries, according to the statement.
The home was destroyed, damages and damages were estimated at $400,000. A neighboring home also suffered damage, prosecutors said.
Investigators determined the Jironvil siblings, who had previously lived at the Sinclair Road home, had intentionally started the fire, according to the statement.
They were convicted after a 10-day trial, prosecutors said. Their sentencing is set for June 22.
