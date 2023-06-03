Brother, sister intentionally set fire to occupied Brockton home, jury finds

A brother and sister were found guilty Friday in Brockton Superior Court on charges that they set fire to a Brockton home in 2019, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Jonathan Jironvil, 26, of Worcester, was found guilty of three counts each of attempted murder, malicious destruction of property and witness intimidation. His 27-year-old sister, Lucnalie Jironvil, of Amherst, was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder, one count of arson and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

Lucnalie Jironvil’s attorney, Bryan Owens, said he and his client respect the jury’s verdict and believe the judge gave them a fair trial, though they disagree with the verdict.