Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen Saturday

Crews were working in Methuen Saturday morning to repair a main break that left some businesses and homes without water for about three hours, according to officials.

At 5:57 a.m., the City of Methuen issued an alert on its website reporting the break and saying crews were on scene. The road was closed from Swan to Curtis streets, the alert said, and all businesses in the area — including a McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and a Domino’s — were without water.

The main broke in the vicinity of 40 Jackson St., said Methuen Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Donahue in a phone interview.