Crews work to repair water main break in Methuen Saturday

Crews were working in Methuen Saturday morning to repair a main break that left some businesses and homes without water for about three hours, according to officials.
At 5:57 a.m., the City of Methuen issued an alert on its website reporting the break and saying crews were on scene. The road was closed from Swan to Curtis streets, the alert said, and all businesses in the area — including a McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and a Domino’s — were without water.
The main broke in the vicinity of 40 Jackson St., said Methuen Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Donahue in a phone interview.
Water was restored around 9:20 a.m., Donahue said, and crews were expected to work the rest of the day to repair the road and clean up. The main likely broke because the pipe was old, Donahue said, but he did not know how old it was. The street incurred some damage as water caused the pavement to lift and crews needed to dig as they made the repairs, he said.
One lane of the two-way street remained closed Saturday morning and police worked to coordinate the traffic on the other lane, Donahue said. He said fewer than 20 houses were without water, but did not know how many businesses and houses were affected overall.
The Methuen Department of Public Works could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday morning.
