Investigators determine lightning strike sparked fire that destroyed historic Spencer church Friday

Officials with Fire District 7, which includes fire departments from 25 communities, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, determined that lightning caused the fire, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services, said in an e-mail Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported from the fire, which gutted the First Congregational Church at 207 Main St., and caused its steeple to collapse as firefighters battled the flames.

A devastating blaze that destroyed a historic church in Spencer Friday was sparked by a lightning strike, state fire investigators confirmed Saturday morning.

Advertisement

About 100 firefighters from roughly 18 departments responded to the First Congregational Church, where the fire was reported around 2:30 p.m., when heavy thunderstorms were moving through the area.

Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons said in an e-mail Saturday morning that multiple witnesses reported the church was struck by lightning.

The building likely had asbestos, and the state Department of Environmental Protection ordered the debris covered with a tarp until it can be removed, according to Parsons.

The church’s interim pastor, the Rev. Bruce MacLeod, announced in a Facebook posting Saturday morning that the congregation will gather at 10 a.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church of Leicester.

State Senator Anne M. Gobi, who lives in Spencer, mourned the loss of the church in a statement posted to Facebook Saturday: “It is difficult to put into words how heartbroken I am.”

Gobi was not a member of the church’s congregation, but “being a lifetime resident of Spencer the Congregational Church was not only an important physical presence in our town, it was a center of faith and fellowship,” she wrote in the statement, which was addressed to MacLeod.

“I share in your grief and your words of hope,” she said.

Advertisement

The church, erected in 1863, was a longtime landmark in the community, and had served the town “in both a religious and civic capacity,” according to Mary Baker-Wood, chairperson of the Spencer Historical Commission. A church has stood at the Main Street location since 1743, she said.

“That is the church we so tragically lost” Friday, Baker-Wood told the Globe. “The iconic white spire on the hill has been a beacon to generations who pass by it on Main Street.”

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.