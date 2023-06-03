Trans Resistance MA holds march and festival in Boston

Sasha Constanza-Chock, 47, a transgender person who marched with her family, said people like her are under attack nationwide, and the threats are most severe for members of the transgender community who are also disabled, immigrant, Black, or Indigenous.

The event, organized by the group Trans Resistance MA, began Saturday morning outside Stony Brook Station in Jamaica Plain, where hundreds of marchers set off on a 1-mile walk to Franklin Park Playstead carrying transgender flags of light blue, light pink, and white and displaying signs calling for transgender rights.

Marchers gathered Saturday in Boston to show support for transgender people with a parade that originated in 2020 as an inclusive alternative to more established LGBTQ+ events — and comes in a year when the transgender community has increasingly come under attack across the nation from conservatives.

“There are legislative initiatives in multiple states that are trying to criminalize our existence. They are trying to deny us and our children medical care. They are trying to erase us from existence basically,” she said. “It is important for people to mobilize and defend trans rights.”

People watch entertainment at the bandstand set up in Franklin Park. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

On Friday, Republican Governor Gregg Abbott of Texas made his state the latest to ban treatment for transgender youth by signing a law that bans medical professionals from prescribing hormone blockers or performing gender transitioning surgeries to anyone under 18 years old.

More than a dozen Republican-led states have passed similar bans in recent months, including Florida where Governor Ron DeSantis last month signed off on bills that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools, and require people to use certain bathrooms.

Constanza-Chock called the size of the crowd at the Boston march Saturday “beautiful” and “powerful.”

“It says that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere,” she said.

Sasha George, an environmental justice lawyer who marched with her dog, Honey, said they have been attending the event since its inception in 2020.

“I’m really proud to be gender queer and really proud of the work Trans Resistance March has historically done for the Black, queer, nonbinary, and trans community here,” said George, 30. “I’m here to show up. I also want to fight back against the fearmongering that’s happening.”

George said they now live in Washington, D.C., but traveled to Boston for the march. They said they haven’t found a community in their new city like the one created by Trans Resistance MA.

“I’m like, ‘Hell, yeah! I’m going to come back,’ ” George said. “For me, this is the true Pride. I’m not planning to celebrate corporate Pride ... The corporate Pride events happening next weekend, I’m not interested in.”

Yona Levine joined hundreds who took part in the Trans Resistance March & Festival. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

For nearly 50 years, the group Boston Pride hosted the city’s signature celebration of LGBTQ+ identities and grew the event into largest single-day parade in New England. But the organization disbanded in 2021, about a year after the group was criticized for not more forcefully endorsing the Black Lives Matter movement and for resisting longstanding requests for more diverse leadership and transgender representation.

The 50th anniversary of Boston Pride’s parade was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and never rescheduled. During the hiatus, Trans Resistance MA began hosting its own event, starting that year with a vigil in Franklin Park and then adding a march to the festivities in 2021.

The Pride parade is scheduled to return Saturday for the first time since 2019 with a procession and festival on Boston Common and City Hall Plaza. The events are being organized by the newly formed group, Boston Pride For The People.

Julia Golden, the interim president of Trans Resistance MA, said the organization doesn’t plan to participate in the celebration next weekend. Golden said they have asked the new organization to initiate a healing process to address the years-long exclusion by Boston Pride of transgender, Black, Indigenous, and other communities.

“Until we really have those conversations, I’m not sure how we move forward,” Golden said. “People are responsible for addressing harms that they’ve created, and I think this new group will have the ability to do that, but until they initiate it, Trans Resistance wants to really remain for the folks who don’t often get to be seen.”

In a statement, Adrianna Boulin, president of Boston Pride For The People, said the organization met with Trans Resistance MA leaders in May.

“We agreed to meet after Pride to explore how we can support each other’s missions,” Boulin said. “We’re looking forward to the conversation.”

Now that the Trans Resistance MA event is in its fourth year, Golden said they hope the gathering is a showcase for “warmth and joy.”

“That to us is what success is,” Golden said. “Whether we have a hundred people or thousands, when you come to one of our events, you leave feeling safe. That to me is the biggest goal.”

Imajé Edwards, 19, marched with her mother, Saskia VannJames.

Edwards said she wanted to attend to spend time with other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“You don’t usually see that many gay people in one spot,” Edwards said. “It’s really hard to connect in the community.”

VannJames said she wanted to show her support for transgender people and push for reparations for descendants of chattel slavery who are LBGTQ and she praised the event.

“It’s always a beautiful time,” she said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.