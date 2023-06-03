Two suspicious deaths under investigation in Franklin, N.H.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office is investigating two suspicious deaths Saturday at a Franklin home, according to a statement.
Investigators were on their way to the scene as of 3 p.m., said Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati in a phone interview.
Agati said he didn’t know further information related to the deaths.
New Hampshire State Police and Franklin police declined to share information regarding the incident.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.