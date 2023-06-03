Tennessee drag ban is unconstitutional, federal judge rules

A federal judge has struck down a Tennessee law that banned drag shows in public or where children could watch them is unconstitutional, writing that the measure was passed “for the impermissible purpose of chilling constitutionally-protected speech.”

In his ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker wrote that the law violates First Amendment freedom of speech protections and was "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad."

The law, which Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed in March, would have criminalized "adult cabaret entertainment," punishing first-time offenders with misdemeanors. Repeat offenders could face felony charges and prison sentences of up to six years if convicted.