Alijah Wallace spins three-hit gem as Lynn English baseball shuts down Shrewsbury

Alijah Wallace certainly understood the assignment. The junior righthander kept Shrewsbury hitters off balance in an impressive three-hit shutout as English, the 40th seed in the bracket, blanked the No. 25 Colonials, 4-0.

“I told the guys to just make sure to do their job individually,” Paula said. “I know that it’s a team sport but at the end of the day, if everyone does their job individually, then you are going to have a lot of success.”

SHREWSBURY — Lynn English baseball coach Esteban Paula had one simple message before Saturday’s Division 1 preliminary-round matchup against Shrewsbury.

“I was just throwing strikes,” Wallace said. “I went to them instead of waiting for them to come to me and was attacking them.”

Advertisement

Wallace relied primarily on inducing weak contact; he struck out only two Colonials .

“Alijah did an unbelievable job,” Paula said. “Most of the defense did an unbelievable job because that team put the ball in play a lot so our defense did a good job as well, just like Alijah who was throwing a lot of strikes.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Bulldogs (12-9) were unfazed by Shrewsbury (11-10), which advanced to the state semifinals a year ago.

“Everyone was talking about (Shrewsbury) and how they are good,” Wallace said. “Well we attacked (them) so hopefully we will be able to keep it going.”

English got on the board in the second inning on an RBI single by a Kenry Manzanillo and added another run in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead thanks to small ball.

Mateo Rodriguez bunted for a base hit to lead off the fifth and scored on a single by Guilmer Galva.

“That’s something when you come to this tournament, it’s very important to play small ball,” Paula said. “That is going to help your team a lot because if you lose one game, you go home.”

Advertisement

English has been inspired by captain Tim Donahue, who was diagnosed earlier this year with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. In its most severe form, it can paralyze the whole body.

Fortunately, Donahue is still able to walk and was on the bench cheering on his teammates.

“Losing a captain of the team, it hurts,” Wallace said. “He’s a senior, a great leader, so every game we play for him and play our hardest. We want to keep playing for him, so we have to keep on winning.”



