Boston College and UConn survive in college baseball tournament

The second-seeded Eagles advance to face Alabama in an elimination game Sunday.

Joe Vetrano singled, doubled and homered twice to drove in five runs and Boston College pulled away to earn a 14-6 win over Nicholls at the Tuscaloosa Regional in Alabama.

Boston College and UConn remained alive Saturday after winning their games in the NCAA baseball tournament but Northeastern and Central Connecticut were eliminated.

Sam McNulty hit a three-run homer in the second inning to put Boston College in front, but Nicholls manufactured a run in the second on a Wes Toups sacrifice fly and scored two runs in the third on a pair of groundouts.

Henry Leake came on in the third inning, relieving starter Chris Flynn, and blanked the Colonels over the next four innings while Boston College rode four home runs to take a 10-run lead. Vetrano hit his first homer in the fourth, Danel Baruch hit a solo shot and Nick Wang belted a three-run homer in the fifth and Vetrano added a three-run shot in the seventh.

Leake (5-5) earned the win. Chase Gearing worked two innings of relief for the Colonels (34-24) and took the loss.

Ben Huber hit a clutch home run, UConn allowed one run over the final four innings, and the Huskies defeated Florida A&M, 9-6, on Saturday in an elimination game at the Gainesville Regional In Florida.

Connecticut led, 5-4, heading to the eighth inning, then scored three runs on a sacrifice fly and Huber’s two-run home run. The Huskies added a run in the ninth on a sacrifice bunt by Korey Morton. David Smith had two hits and drove in two runs.

Devin Kirby pitched four innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits. Justin Willis pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 12th save.

Solo home runs by Ty Hanchey, Jared Weber, Janmikell Bastardo and Joseph Pierini kept FAMU close, but the Rattlers managed only four other hits.

Zach Morea was the losing pitcher in relief.

Chad Gartland went the distance and Evan Blanchard and Carson Pracht each drove in five runs to help George Mason eliminate Northeastern, 11-3, at the Winston-Salem Regional in North Carolina … Bryce Arnold tied the game with a grand slam, Jarrod Belbin added a three-run home run, and Campbell ousted Central Connecticut,10-5, at the Columbia Regional in South Carolina



