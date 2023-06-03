Justin Turner has been valuable to the Red Sox this season, both on the field and off

The second came about 4½ hours later when Turner sat at the front of the room to discuss driving in three runs in an 8-5 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.

The first came at 11:30 a.m., when he took a seat in the back to show his support when the Red Sox announced a one-year contract extension for outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Justin Turner made two appearances in the interview room at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Both visits demonstrated his value to the Red Sox this season.

The on-field part is easy to see. Turner is hitting .271 with a .765 OPS and 25 RBIs. At 38, he has started all but five games this season.

Most have been as the designated hitter, but Turner also has played 137 innings in the field.

His approach at the plate is something the Sox hope their young hitters will follow. Turner is 17 for 50 (.340) with runners in scoring position.

A good example came in the sixth inning when he drove a two-strike changeup to the gap in left field and off the wall with the bases loaded and two outs. Three runs scored to give the Sox a 5-4 lead they held.

Turner said his approach was honed by conversations with fellow players, among them now-retired three-time All-Star Carlos Lee.

“He said, ‘The most important thing is to make sure you drive in one,’ ” Turner said. “If you do that, sometimes bigger things happen.”

The day-to-day quality of Turner’s at-bats is what has impressed manager Alex Cora.

“He’s a good player. He’s a good influence on the kids,” Cora said.

The other aspect of Turner’s value isn’t as quantifiable but no less important.

In a clubhouse loaded with players new to the big leagues or new to the Sox, Turner quickly emerged as a steadying presence.

The Boston experience can be a lot to process for players. But Turner played four years in New York and nine in Los Angeles. Been there, done that.

“Our clubhouse has been a pretty good clubhouse because of him,” said Refsnyder, who asked Turner for advice when the Sox first approached him about the extension.

Leadership isn’t always something as obvious as David Ortiz giving a dugout speech during a World Series game or Dustin Pedroia pumping his fist. More often it’s what happened Saturday when Turner showed up at the news conference to show Refsnyder his respect.

Turner didn’t say a word. He just sat there and smiled, and that was enough.

It wasn’t how he planned it, of course. But Turner also set a standard in spring training when he took a fastball to the face and was back at the ballpark a few days later walking on a treadmill.

Chaim Bloom takes plenty of heat for building a roster of anonymous role players and veterans on short-term deals. Much of that is deserved, too.

But he got it right recognizing that this team needed a player with Turner’s inclusive personality.

The other interesting aspect to Turner’s time with the Red Sox is how it came about.

The Sox and Dodgers made independent decisions that were intertwined in December. Nearly six months later, maybe they both got it right.

The Dodgers decided to move on from Turner as their primary designated hitter and signed J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Martinez was available because the Red Sox didn’t have much interest in bringing him back after five seasons.

Martinez, it’s fair to say, was ready to move on. He was certainly not on Team Bloom when it came to the steady dismantling of the 2018 championship team.

A day after Martinez made his deal with the Dodgers, the Sox agreed with Turner on a one-year contract worth $15 million with an option for 2024.

In essence, the teams swapped players.

Through Friday, Martinez had hit .283 with a .951 OPS and 40 RBIs. He has hit third, fourth or fifth all season.

The Dodgers are third in the majors in runs and the Sox are fourth. It worked out well for both teams.

The difference is the Dodgers started the day tied for first place in their division and the Red Sox were in last.

Martinez picked the team with better pitching.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.