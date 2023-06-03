Kiké Hernández’s two throwing errors bring deficiency at shortstop back to surface for Red Sox

Kiké Hernández committed two more throwing errors in the 8-5 Game 1 win to open the four-game set against Tampa Bay. The two errors gave him a league-high 13 for the season, and a mind-boggling 11 of those have come on throws.

But if the Sox are going to make any noise this year, they will have to get healthy at shortstop fast.

The Red Sox come-from-behind win in Game 1 of Saturday’s day/night doubleheader against the Rays was the team’s 17th of the season. The sixth-inning onslaught at Fenway Park where the Red Sox scored six times was yet another representation of the connectivity of the offense, the relentless at-bats, the simple approach that turned into big results.

“I mean, you’re going to your left, throwing across your body, you’re going to throw it away,” said manager Alex Cora after the win, detailing Hernández’s first error in the second inning which cost the Sox a run.

Hernández rates as an elite defender at both second base and in the outfield, but shortstop could be likened to a total nosedive for a player who has made his career on an ability to play multiple positions. The Sox could use Pablo Reyes at shortstop, and he did start Game 2 there, but have stuck with Hernández for the most part as the club tries to get healthy.

After a few weeks of solid play at the position, Hernández has made four errors (all throwing) in his last three games.

The Red Sox had some short-term stability at shortstop back in April with Yu Chang, but he went down with a hamate bone fracture that required its removal. Chang recently went on a rehab assignment but that was cut short when he felt pain in the same left hand. Cora said the team hopes Chang, who has been taking batting practice and grounders at Fenway, will restart the rehab assignment Tuesday.

Christian Arroyo (hamstring strain) will play some shortstop when he returns to the active roster out of necessity. He traveled back to be with the team Saturday after his rehab assignment at Triple A Worcester. Cora noted there’s no guarantee Arroyo will be immediately activated after the Sox assess his status.

The Sox want to ensure that Arroyo is, in fact, healthy upon returning.

“I think that’s the most important thing,” Cora said “He hasn’t played in a while. And when he was here, he didn’t play that much toward the end. So all that comes into consideration when you activate a player. You [have to] be ready to compete. That’s the most important thing besides the health part of it. And he hasn’t had too many innings under his legs yet, so we’ll talk to him and see how he feels about it.”

Adalberto Mondesi (ACL) seems as if he’s behind Trevor Story (elbow) despite being 13 months out from surgery.

Story is still going through his progression following surgery at Fenway South in Fort Myers and will travel back to Fenway for the next homestand so the Sox can get a look at where he stands in rehab. He is being built up as a shortstop so the biggest component is the throwing piece, Cora said. The hope is that Story will be back sometime near the All-Star break.

Yet that might be too late for this Sox team, so the focus, perhaps, should shift back to the short-term stabilizer in Chang, and, to a lesser degree, Arroyo on occasion.

Hernández, meanwhile, could shift back to second or center field if Jarren Duran continues to struggle with the bat.

“He has to just keep working on it,” said Cora on Hernández’s throwing issues.

Bernandino added to roster

Lefthanded reliever Brennan Bernardino was the Sox’ 27th man for the doubleheader … Tanner Houck will start Sunday’s game opposite Rays rookie Taj Bradley. Brayan Bello gets the ball for Monday’s series finale against a Tampa Bay starter to be determined … Before Game 2 on Saturday, the Rays reinstated Shawn Armstrong from the 60-day injured list, optioned fellow righthander Trevor Kelley to Triple A and designated lefthander Joe LaSorsa for assignment.

