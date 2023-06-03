Games 57 and 58: Red Sox announce multiple moves ahead of day-night doubleheader

Trevor Kelley will go for the Rays as an opener. Tyler Glasnow will start for the Rays in the evening, while the Sox’ second starter is yet to be announced.

Garrett Whitlock will have the ball for the front end of the doubleheader in his second start back from the injured list. He allowed just one run on three hits in a five-inning victory at Arizona on May 27.

The Red Sox will open an unusual series in unusual fashion on Saturday, with a rare scheduled day-night doubleheader against the Rays after Friday’s planned opener was washed out by rain.

Ahead of Saturday’s twinbill, the Sox announced two moves; they called up lefthander Brennan Bernardino as a 27th man for the doubleheader, and agreed to a one-year contract extension with outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Refsnyder, 32, is slashing .284/.408/.383 in his second second season in Boston. He had an excellent May, hitting .400/.500/.514 in 14 games.

Lineups

Game 1

RAYS (40-18): TBA

Pitching: RHP Trevor Kelley (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

RED SOX (29-27): TBA

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Whitlock: Randy Arozarena 0-8, Yandy Díaz 4-7, Wander Franco 3-8, Brandon Lowe 4-8, Josh Lowe 1-3, Manuel Margot 1-4, Francisco Mejía 0-3, Isaac Paredes 1-2, Luke Raley 0-2, Taylor Walls 0-3

Red Sox vs. Kelley: Has not faced any Boston batters

Game 2

RAYS (40-18): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

RED SOX (29-27): TBA

Pitching: TBA

Time: 6:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Stat of the day: This is the first scheduled doubleheader at Fenway since 1978.

Notes: Both teams’ pitching plans for the doubleheader were not finalized entering what was set to be series opener, and Boston’s plans were potentially complicated after losing left-hander Chris Sale to the 15-day injured list on Friday due to left shoulder inflammation ... The Red Sox have lost seven of their last 10 ... Whitlock started against the Rays on April 11, and he allowed five runs on eight hits over five innings in a 7-2 road loss. In seven career appearances (two starts) against Tampa Bay, he is 1-2 with a 4.76 ERA ... Boston’s starting pitchers have allowed four or fewer earned runs in 12 of the past 14 games ... As the 27th man added for the doubleheader, Cooper Criswell likely will work the bulk of the first game after Kelley, who will serve as an opener ... The Rays went 17-12 in May and have seen 19 of their past 27 games decided by two runs or fewer.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.