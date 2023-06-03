Red Sox rally to beat Rays in Game 1 of doubleheader

It started with a Pablo Reyes jam-shot RBI single that cut the Sox’ deficit to 4-2. Later, with two outs, Rafael Devers negotiated his third walk in three games, loading the bases for Justin Turner, who pounded a bases-clearing double off the Green Monster that gave his club its first lead. A Masataka Yoshida RBI double and Jarren Duran RBI single gave the Sox a comfortable 7-4 lead.

The Red Sox hit the Rays with an avalanche in the sixth inning on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, working reliever Jalen Beeks for six runs in an 8-5 win in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader.

The sixth inning helped mask what was a sloppy start for the Red Sox in Game 1. In the top of the second, Christian Bethancourt hit a sharp grounder off starter Garrett Whitlock that forced shortstop Kiké Hernández to his backhand. Hernández made a nice grab but forced another play that wasn’t there. The Rays had runners at first and second, and Hernández tried to nab the trail runner, Taylor Walls, at second even though Walls already was near the bag. Hernández made an errant throw, allowing the first run of the game to score. It was Hernández first of two throwing errors.

Yandy Diaz then hit a two-run double. Whitlock went 4⅔ innings, surrendering four runs on six hits and striking out five.

