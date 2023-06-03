Red Sox, Rob Refsnyder agree to one-year contract extension

Refsnyder, in his second season in Boston, is hitting .284/.408/.383 so far this campaign. He had an excellent May, hitting .400/.500/.514 in 14 games. He has posted an .850 OPS over 275 plate appearances for the club.

The Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract extension for outfielder Rob Refsnyder, the team announced Saturday morning.

He has hit lefties particularly well for the Sox, with a .980 OPS against southpaws since joining ahead of the 2022 season.

The deal ties Refsnyder to the team through 2024, with a club option for 2025.

