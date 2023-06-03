Revolution and New York City FC play to a scoreless draw

NEW YORK — The Revolution recovered some of their attacking mojo, but they needed Djordje Petrovic’s shot-stopping ability to preserve a 0-0 tie with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium Saturday.

The Revolution (7-3-5, 26 points), who played to their third successive tie, threatened via Carles Gil and second-half substitutes Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni. But NYC FC (4-7-5, 17 points) produced the best chance — Gabriel Pereira broke through solo, only for Petrovic to deflect his shot for a corner in the 59th minute.