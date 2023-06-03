fb-pixel Skip to main content
Revolution 0, New YorkCity FC 0

Revolution and New York City FC play to a scoreless draw

By Frank Dell'Apa Globe Correspondent,Updated June 3, 2023, 58 minutes ago
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic held off New York City FC with a handful of excellent saves.Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Revolution recovered some of their attacking mojo, but they needed Djordje Petrovic’s shot-stopping ability to preserve a 0-0 tie with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium Saturday.

The Revolution (7-3-5, 26 points), who played to their third successive tie, threatened via Carles Gil and second-half substitutes Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni. But NYC FC (4-7-5, 17 points) produced the best chance — Gabriel Pereira broke through solo, only for Petrovic to deflect his shot for a corner in the 59th minute.

Petrovic also made a leaping save on Pereira (23rd), then Richie Ledezma hit the right post (34th), and Petrovic stopped Santiago Rodriguez’s low drive in second-half stoppage time, just after NYC FC’s Braian Cufre had been red-carded for a foul on DeJuan Jones.

The Revolution, who play host to Inter Miami next Saturday, extended their winless streak to six games (0-3-3).

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.

