Revolution and New York City FC play to a scoreless draw

NEW YORK — The Revolution recovered some of their attacking mojo, but they needed Djordje Petrovic’s shot-stopping ability to preserve a 0-0 tie with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium Saturday.
The Revolution (7-3-5, 26 points), who played to their third successive tie, threatened via Carles Gil and second-half substitutes Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni. But NYC FC (4-7-5, 17 points) produced the best chance — Gabriel Pereira broke through solo, only for Petrovic to deflect his shot for a corner in the 59th minute.
Petrovic also made a leaping save on Pereira (23rd), then Richie Ledezma hit the right post (34th), and Petrovic stopped Santiago Rodriguez’s low drive in second-half stoppage time, just after NYC FC’s Braian Cufre had been red-carded for a foul on DeJuan Jones.
The Revolution, who play host to Inter Miami next Saturday, extended their winless streak to six games (0-3-3).
