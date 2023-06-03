Rory McIlroy (70) grabs share of lead, while Muirfield Village battles Memorial field

It helped that Hideki Matsuyama went from leading to dropping off the leaderboard in a span of six holes. And that Patrick Cantlay went into the water and over the green on his way to a triple bogey. David Lipsky bogeyed his last two holes. Thirteen players were separated by two shots. Nine more were only three shots out of the lead.

Rory McIlroy realized Muirfield Village was playing so tough that he set a goal of just trying to break 70. He didn’t quite get there, but his 2-under-par 70 was enough for him to share the lead Saturday in the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.

Advertisement

What remained amid a few rumbles of thunder — but no weather delays — was an opportunity for just about everyone who had a tee time Sunday.

Lipsky’s two closing bogeys gave him a 72, while Si Woo Kim overcame two double bogeys for a 71. They joined McIlroy at 6-under 210.

It’s the highest 54-hole lead since 1990, when the weather was so atrocious that the final round was canceled and Greg Norman won at even-par 216.

Of the 22 players separated by three shots, nine have never won on the PGA Tour. One of those was Lipsky, who doubts he’ll get too wrapped up in looking at the leaderboard.

“It’s too hard to focus on anything else but your game,” he said.

McIlroy ran into trouble in the right rough on the 10th and had to scramble for a bogey. He pulled his tee shot on the par-5 11th and caught a break when it stopped short of going into the creek. That’s when he set his goal for the day to break 70 by avoiding mistakes and picking up some birdies on a few of the more scorable holes.

Advertisement

It didn’t quite work out that way. He chipped in for birdie on the dangerous par-3 12th. He ­also hit an approach to a back pin on the 17th that rolled past the cup to 7 feet and set up one of ­only eight birdies on that hole.

Just as sweet was the 18th, where his putt from the back of the green to a front pin ran nearly 10 feet by the cup and he holed that for par. McIlroy had several par putts from between 5 and 8 feet.

“I was really happy with how I scored out there, and how I just sort of hung in there for most of the day,” McIlroy said.

He will be in the final group with Kim, who one-putted his last seven holes, saving par from a front bunker on the 18th.

All this was made possible largely by Matsuyama, a former Memorial winner, who birdied his first two holes and looked to beon his way. And then it quickly fell apart — a bad chip on the par-3 eighth, a three-putt on the ninth, and his big blunder on the par-3 12th — tee shot into the water, then over the green from the drop area, and a triple bogey.

Cantlay, a two-time Memorial winner, had only one big mistake. He went for the green from the rough on the par-4 sixth and came up short and into the water, then went long into the rough and didn’t get up and down, making a triple bogey.

Advertisement

Otherwise, Cantlay made 14 pars, a pair of birdies and a bogey. He and Matsuyama, despite a big number on each of their cards,were two shots behind going into Sunday.

The big move came from Keegan Bradley, who made the cut on the number. He teed off at 8:15 a.m. and finished as the leaders were just starting to warm up. Bradley made nine birdies in his round of 65, and was only two shots behind.

Viktor Hovland (69) and Mark Hubbard (72) were in the large group one shot behind at 5-under 211. Hubbard bogeyed his last three holes for the second time this week.

He didn’t let it bother him Thursday, and he felt the same way Saturday.

“I’m not happy with my finish again, but at the same time, I made three pretty good bogey putts,” Hubbard said.

His strategy on a day like this: “Just try and make a lot of birdies on the par 5s and not make doubles on the hard holes.”

Justin Suh, the 36-hole leader, didn’t stay there for long. He started bogey-bogey, then found the water on No. 3 for a double bogey. He didn’t make his first birdie — his only one — until the 14th hole. Suh had a 77. He was still only three shots behind, along with Jordan Spieth (72).

LPGA — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang moved into position to win in her professional debut, shooting a 6-under 66 to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mizuho Americans Open in Jersey City, N.J.

Advertisement

The former Stanford star had six birdies in a bogey-free round on a raw, overcast day at Liberty National in jumping to the top of the leaderboard. It’s nothing new for the 20-year-old from California who won 12 of 20 events in her two years in college.

Event 1 is certainly shaping up that way a day to go, and it could have been better. Zhang settled for a tap-in birdie at the driveable 16th hole after hitting her tee shot within about 5 feet.

Cheyenne Knight, who was tied with Minjee Lee for the halfway lead at 7 under, was tied for second with Atthaya Thitikul and Aditi Ashok, who both shot 68s. Knight had a 69, making a bogey at No, 17 and missing a 10-footer for birdie on the final hole.

Lee (72) was 7 under in fifth place, a shot ahead of Jennifer Kupcho (69) rookie Hae Ran Ryu (66), and Eun-Hee Ji (70).

Stephanie Kyriacoiu had the best round of the day, shooting a 65 that included an eagle, six birdies, and an early bogey. The 22-year-old was at 5 under along with top-ranked Jin Young Ko (73) and fellow South Korean player Sei Young Kim (70).

No. 3 ranked Lydia Ko, who was a shot behind the lead entering the round, and No. 8 ranked Brooke Henderson, who was two shots off the pace, finished at 1-under. Ko shot 77, and Henderson 76.

Advertisement

European — Jordan Smith and Alexander Björk were among golfers in a six-way tie for the lead heading toward the final round of the European Open in Hamburg, Germany.

Smith, the champion in 2017, recorded a 1-under 72 to move to 6 under along with Björk (69), Tom McKibbin (72), David Law (72), John Axelsen (69), and Julien Guerrier (67).

Smith started the day a shot off the lead but bogeyed the first hole at Green Eagle and was 2 over for the day at one stage before birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 16th holes.

“I’m going to go hit a few balls, figure some stuff out and hit a few putts. I’m finding it really difficult to read these greens,” Smith said.

“I’m happy with how I hung in there and kept things going, made a few birdies coming in, which was nice.”

Björk’s sole European tour title was at the 2018 China Open, and said it “would mean a lot” to win again.

The 20-year-old McKibbin, a Northern Irish player in his first season on the tour, is aiming to become the youngest winner this year.

Guerrier had the best round Saturday, his 67 giving him a chance at his first tour win.

Marcel Siem is one shot off the leading pack, hoping to be the first German to win on home soil in 15 years. Fellow German Maximilian Kieffer was leading after the second round but dropped back to 4 under after a 2-over 75.