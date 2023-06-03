The Cincinnati Reds have been irrelevant for years, but finally there’s hope

“This is what a lot of people have waited for,” said first baseman Joey Votto , who hasn’t been able to play while recovering from shoulder surgery but likes what he sees.

A franchise that has been an afterthought nationally for years has put together an interesting young team with a roster that doesn’t yet include the best prospect in the game.

The resurgence has been fueled by several years of productive amateur drafts and a series of smart trades by general manager Nick Krall.

In a quest to lower payroll and improve the farm system, Krall traded (among others) Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Tyler Naquin, and Eugenio Suarez.

The return has included four current major leaguers: first baseman Spencer Steer, left fielder Jake Fraley, infielder Kevin Newman, and lefthanded reliever Brandon Williamson.

Five of the team’s top 10 prospects as determined by Baseball America — shortstop Noelvi Marte (2), shortstop Edwin Arroyo (3), infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (5), righthander Chase Petty (6), and righthander Connor Phillips (9) — arrived via trade in recent years.

Outside of catchers Luke Maile and Curt Casali, all of Cincinnati’s most productive position players are 28 or younger. The same is largely true of the pitching staff.

Assembling that young talent came at a price. The Reds lost 100 games last season, part of what has been a long period of irrelevance.

There’s been unrest among the fans reflected in sagging attendance at Great American Ball Park. But there was a blueprint being followed and a foundation for success is now in place.

Cincinnati manager David Bell, a third-generation Red, seems to have the club on the right track. Jeff Dean/Associated Press

“I believe in making tough decisions and doing things you believe in,” said manager David Bell, a Cincinnati native whose father (Buddy), grandfather (Gus), and late brother (Mike) all played for the Reds.

“I believe in having a plan and trusting the process. At the time it was really difficult. But in this game, we’re all used to moving on.”

Bell sees the current group growing up together. The Reds started 7-15 but went into the weekend three games behind the Brewers in the National League Central at 26-30 after taking two of three from the Red Sox.

“It’s a fun team,” Casali said. “Everybody is on the same page.”

The Reds have an athletic team that runs the bases well and is above average offensively. The pitching and defense need improvement, but the franchise finally has positive momentum.

“It’s what a lot of people have been focused on for a long time,” Bell said. “There are always ups and downs and challenges. We have to keep getting better every single day. There’s no other way to approach it.

“I’m excited about how our team approaches that every day.”

At some point soon, the Reds are expected to add 21-year-old infielder Elly De La Cruz, a 6-foot-5-inch athletic outlier who has 24 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases in 35 games for Triple A Louisville while hitting .293 with a 1.015 OPS. De La Cruz has played mostly shortstop this season. Where he ultimately fits on the field is to be determined.

“He’s a game-changer,” said Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles, who coached De La Cruz over the winter with Licey in the Dominican Winter League. “Elly comes into the clubhouse every day with a smile. He’s a big personality and a special player.”

De La Cruz is strong, fast, and has a powerful arm. A high strikeout rate was a concern, but he has trimmed that this season.

“I don’t want to put too much on him, but we’re very excited about how he plays the game,” Bell said.

Nothing is certain, of course. The Reds are counting on young players to improve, for De La Cruz to be their next star, and for ownership to eventually raise the payroll from $91.6 million to help build a true contender.

But at least there is hope.

PROCESS SERVERS?

Red Sox erred on pitching decisions

Losing Noah Song in the Rule 5 Draft looks like a mistake from the Sox. Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Ryan Brasier and Kaleb Ort combined for a 7.22 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 32 games for the Red Sox this season. Brasier has been a free agent since getting released on May 21 and Ort is a 31-year-old in Triple A. That the Red Sox kept them on the 40-man roster at the expense of losing Noah Song (Phillies) and Thad Ward (Nationals) to the Rule 5 Draft was clearly a mistake.

Song and Ward may or may not prove to be worthwhile big leaguers. The larger question, which I put to Chaim Bloom, is did the Sox do a poor job of evaluating their own talent?

“Any time you get the results, you can always look back in hindsight and say, ‘Given the results, should we have done something different?’ ” he said. “But we had reasons for doing it. But any time it doesn’t happen we look back in case we missed something. Sometimes the ingredients can be there and it doesn’t happen. That’s baseball.

“The key is separating what are the ups and downs of the game from stuff we could have done better. Any time the results aren’t there you wonder that. But I’m comfortable with our process.”

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Red Sox are 3-9 against teams from the National League Central. The other teams in the AL East are 19-8.

Granted, all five teams haven’t played the same schedule and there are plenty of other factors. But it’s another sign that the Sox don’t have the talent of their division foes.

▪ From Johnny Damon (2004) to Jacoby Ellsbury (2013), Dustin Pedroia (2007), and Mookie Betts (2018), the best Red Sox teams have had star players batting leadoff. But since 2020, the Sox have been among the worst teams in the majors at the top of the order.

Sox leadoff hitters rank 23rd in on-base-percentage (.317), 18th in OPS (.718), tied for third in strikeouts, 21st in walks, and 29th in stolen bases (only 24) over the last four seasons.

Of the 24 leadoff hitters the Sox have tried since trading Betts, Alex Verdugo has been the best.

Kiké Hernández was their pick for much of 2021 and had a .342 OBP. But he’s struggled there in 45 starts since.

If it’s not Verdugo, the Sox need to find a better solution than running assorted journeymen through an important spot in the order. There have been too many wasted at-bats for a long time.

▪ Red Sox pitchers have been terrible fielders for a few years. Since the start of the 2021 season (based on Defensive Runs Saved) only the Padres have been worse. This season alone, they’ve already cost the team six runs with miscues.

At some point, that’s not happenstance. Like every other team, Sox pitchers go through defensive drills in spring training, but the intent often seems to be avoiding injuries as opposed to becoming good defenders. Pitchers go half-speed through drills and often feign throwing to the bases rather than actually throwing the ball.

“It’s definitely something we care about,” Bloom said.

It’s a small sample and the pitching staff has changed over time. But it’s something the Sox may want to adjust.

ETC.

On this game, they wrote the book

Father’s Day is in two weeks and a few e-mails already have rolled in asking for baseball book suggestions to buy as gifts. Or maybe you’re looking for a good book to download to read on vacation.

Or actually buy a book. Do people still do that? Regardless, we are here to help.

Here are some good new baseball books:

▪ “The Tao of the Backup Catcher: Playing Baseball for the Love of the Game” by Tim Brown with Erik Kratz. This comes out July 11. Backup catchers always have the best stories and an even better perspective on the game. Brown, a gifted baseball writer, picked a great topic.

▪ “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational and Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball” by Tim Hagerty. A Canton native and minor league broadcaster, Hagerty assembled a collection of memorable stories from the minors.

Speaking as a former Eastern League writer who once saw a first baseman from Harvard come running down from the clubhouse bare-chested to join a brawl, the minors are fertile ground for good tales.

▪ “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson” by Jeff Pearlman. This came out last fall. Jackson’s feats in baseball and football are legendary, but this is no hagiography. Pearlman’s biography uncovers previously unreported details on Jackson’s fascinating career.

▪ “The Franchise: Boston Red Sox: A Curated History of the Red Sox” by Sean McAdam. This also came out last season. Full disclosure: Sean is a friend and great colleague on the Sox beat. But “curated” means what it says. This is a well-considered history of the Sox by a writer who was on the scene for many of the big moments.

▪ “The 1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever” by Jack Curry. This is not a book just for Yankees fans. Through original reporting, Curry dives into the personalities of a team that won 114 games before an 11-2 postseason. Lots of good inside-baseball material here.

Old favorites:

▪ “Dollar Sign on the Muscle. The World of Baseball Scouting” by Kevin Kerrane. First published in 1984 with a new edition in 2013, this is a fascinating look at the origins of amateur scouting and what scouts look for in players.

▪ “Summer of ‘49″ by David Halberstam. This is arguably the greatest baseball book ever. Halberstam tells the story of the Yankees-Red Sox pennant race and such compelling characters as Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio.

▪ “Sandy Koufax: A Lefty’s Legacy” by Jane Leavy. Koufax retired at 30, his elbow shot but his greatness unquestioned after winning three Cy Young Awards in his final four seasons. His rise to the top is a compelling story.

▪ “The Grandest Stage: A History of the World Series” by Tyler Kepner. This is history told through a series of stories about key moments and figures in the Series. Great book to bring to the beach and read over a few days.

One more disclosure: Tyler’s also a buddy. Turns out I spend a lot of time with baseball writers.

Extra bases

What will the Yankees do with Harrison Bader? Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The Yankees made a mistake when they signed Aaron Hicks for seven years and $70 million before the 2019 season. He hit .218 over only 303 games before being released last month. Hicks, who has since joined the Orioles, was 29 when he signed and looked like a good risk before injuries wrecked his career. Now the Yankees have a similar dilemma with Harrison Bader. The 29-year-old has been a nice fit in New York since being acquired from the Cardinals last August but has played in only 40 games because of injuries. That doesn’t count the nine playoff games when he hit .333 with a 1.262 OPS. Bader is from Westchester County, attended high school in the Bronx, and embraces everything that comes with playing for the Yankees. But Bader, who is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, will be a free agent after the season. He is an intriguing player and there’s a lot to be said for having shown you can play in New York. But the Yankees will be paying off roughly $25 million on Hicks through 2025. Can Brian Cashman invest in another center fielder who can’t stay on the field? The final four months of the season will answer that … Max Scherzer is a fantastic pitcher, a World Series champion, and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. So it’s a bit unseemly that he is complaining about the new rules now two months into the season. Scherzer beat the Phillies on Thursday and groused afterward that he had only seven warm-up pitches before one inning. He wanted eight instead of seven, but umpire Tripp Gibson followed the rules about limiting time between innings. “This goes back to why do we need a pitch clock for that situation? If I throw one more pitch, what, I’m one second slower?” Scherzer said. “Why can’t the umpire have discretion, in that situation, to allow a pitcher to throw his eight normal warm-up pitches? Why do we have to be so anal about this, to have the clock shoved into everybody’s face and try to stomp out every single little second that’s going through the game?” It’s pretty simple, actually. If an umpire makes an exception for Scherzer then every pitcher will want the same treatment. Then every batter will say they have the right to take their time and then we’re back to flipping channels between pitches. The players knew these rules were coming well before the season started. It’s incumbent on them to adjust … Onetime Red Sox killer Gary Sanchez has been with the Twins, Giants, Mets, and now Padres since the start of the 2022 season and hit .209 with a .670 OPS. He has 18 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs, and an .844 OPS in 33 games at Fenway Park … Seven schools from New England were alive in the NCAA baseball tournament going into the weekend. Boston College, Central Connecticut, Maine, Northeastern, and UConn were in the Division 1 regionals. Southern New Hampshire was in the Division 2 Final Eight in North Carolina. Endicott College of Beverly is in the Division 3 Final Eight in Iowa. BC was close to hosting a regional but was instead sent to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as a No. 2 seed. There hasn’t been a Division 1 regional in New England since 2010, when Florida was sent to play in Norwich, Conn., as a No. 1 seed. The selection committee had an opportunity to advance the sport in New England and missed. Keep an eye on LSU outfielder Dylan Crews in the tournament. He’s projected to be the top pick of the major league draft after an outrageous season in which he hit .420 with a 1.277 OPS, 29 extra-base hits, 59 RBIs, 58 walks, and 82 runs in 58 games. He entered the tournament with an on-base streak of 62 games … Twins manager (and pride of Rhode Island) Rocco Baldelli and his wife, Allie, are expecting, yes, twins in September … The Rays are the first team since the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers to lead the majors in home runs and stolen bases through the end of May. The Dodgers went 98-55-1 and beat the Yankees in the World Series … Happy birthday to Tony Pena, who is 66. Pena played for the Red Sox from 1990-93. He was a Gold Glove winner in 1991. Pena had an unusual style, squatting down with one leg forward and his other knee on the ground so he could get low. Pena played 18 seasons before managing and coaching until 2017. The Red Sox interviewed Pena to become manager in 2012 before making a deal to hire John Farrell away from Toronto. Pena’s son., Tony Jr., pitched for Triple A Pawtucket from 2011-12.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.