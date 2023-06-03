NBA content to wait on latest punishment for Ja Morant

That means the penalty is substantial as the NBA attempts to control the message some of its players are sending through their social media channels. It’s not illegal for Morant to have a gun, but flaunting it on an Instagram live video for the second time in four months is a terrible look for the league.

Commissioner Adam Silver revealed prior to Game 1 of the Finals that Morant’s penalty for brandishing a gun for the second time on social media has been decided. But Silver and the National Basketball Players Association agreed not to create a negative news cycle during the Finals.

The NBA does not want to associate itself with guns or a dangerous nightlife that may prompt players such as Morant to carry guns in public. The NBA does not want to violate Morant’s rights, but it warned the 23-year-old about his first video and levied an eight-game suspension.

The league is trying to stress to Morant that these IG posts aren’t jokes or make-believe music videos. He is a role model, and popularizing gun use, especially for inner-city kids and those from underrepresented communities, is a terrible look and could have a terrible impact.

NBA executives and league observers are expecting at least a 20-game suspension for the Grizzlies’ two-time All-Star.

Silver is going to make an example out of Morant. Star NBA players are multimillionaires with agents, publicists, and brand managers, and also representatives of the league — on and off the floor.

“Joe Dumars [head of NBA operations] was in the room with me when we met with Ja, and he’s known Ja longer than I have,” Silver said when trying to explain his first meeting with Morant. “For me at the time, an eight-game suspension seemed very serious, and the conversation we had — and Tamika Tremaglio — from the Players Association was there, as well, felt heartfelt and serious.

“But I think he understood that it wasn’t about his words. It was going to be about his future conduct.”

What sort of punishment will Adam Silver hand down to Ja Morant? David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former commissioner David Stern had a reputation of being a tough boss and stern disciplinarian. He levied several harsh suspensions, such as against Latrell Sprewell for choking P.J. Carlesimo; Ron Artest, Stephen Jackson, and Jermaine O’Neal for the Malice at the Palace; and Gilbert Arenas for bringing a gun into the Wizards’ locker room.

Silver is considered a more understanding commissioner, hence why he implemented a moderate suspension in hopes that Morant would learn his lesson. Morant told Silver to his face he would make a lifestyle change. He wasn’t honest.

“If it had been a 12-game suspension instead of an eight-game suspension, would that have mattered?” Silver asked. “I know it seemed based on precedent — and he’s represented, and we want to be fair in terms of the league — it seemed appropriate at the time. That’s all I can say. Maybe by definition to the extent we’ve all seen the video that it appears he’s done it again, I guess you could say maybe not.

“But I don’t think we yet know what it will take to change his behavior. Same thing I said at the time: He seems to be a fine young man. In terms of my dealings with him, I think he’s clearly made some mistakes, but he’s young, and I’m hoping now — once we conclude at the end of our process what the appropriate discipline is — that it’s not just about the discipline, it’s about now what we, the Players Association, his team, and he and the people around him are going to do to create better circumstances going forward.

“I think that’s ultimately what’s most important here.

“In assessing what discipline is appropriate, if that’s the case, we look at both the history of prior acts, but then we look at the individual player’s history, as well. And the seriousness, of course, of the conduct. Those are all things that get factored. It’s not an exact science. It comes down to judgment at the end of the day on the part of me and my colleagues in the league office.”

Silver wouldn’t be specific on the penalty but did say the league discovered more information about Morant’s conduct during its investigation. That doesn’t appear to be good news for Morant and the Grizzlies.

“In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information, I think, since I was first asked about the situation,” Silver said. “I will say we probably could have brought it to a head now, but we made the decision, and I believe the Players Association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams in the middle of the series to announce the results of that investigation.

“Given that we’re, of course, in the offseason, he has now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, so nothing would have changed anyway in the next few weeks. It seemed better to park that at the moment, at least any public announcement, and my sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the outcome of that investigation.”

MUSICAL COACHING CHAIRS

Titles won can’t prevent jobs lost

Monty Williams was fired in Phoenix and headed for Detroit. Nick Nurse was dismissed in Toronto and is now the coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Doc Rivers and Mike Budenholzer, each with NBA championships, are out of work despite leading their teams to the playoffs.

Commissioner Adam Silver said although these coaching moves are surprising, he doesn’t believe the league should intervene on team decisions. As many coaches say, you get hired to eventually get fired.

“I have enormous level of empathy,” Silver said. “I wouldn’t say it’s concern, because when you look at the numbers, it’s actually not that aberrational. There is that revolving door of coaches. What’s interesting is some of those same championship coaches have already been hired on other teams. So it’s a marketplace.

“But again, I think that’s something that ultimately has to be controlled by the teams. I am, though, just personally, because I’ve been at this a long time and they’re personal friends, and I think sometimes I get it from a team or a fan standpoint you’re doing everything you can to win, it’s rough to get fired. It’s rough on that coach’s family. It requires dislocation. It’s embarrassing.”

Yet, the revolving-door style of coaching hiring continues. The Suns hired former championship coach Frank Vogel, who was fired last season by the Lakers. Adrian Griffin (Milwaukee) has been the only first-time coach to get a job in this cycle.

ETC.

Support for Mazzulla just keeps coming

Jeff Van Gundy (center) and Mark Jackson (left) are among those backing Joe Mazzulla. Michael Reaves/Getty

Joe Mazzulla will return as Celtics coach, although his performance was heavily criticized during the postseason. Yet, he has received support from coaches and former coaches around the NBA, especially since he inherited the Boston job under such difficult circumstances and led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.

ESPN analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, both former coaches who have been fired, offered their perspective on the league’s propensity to change coaches without allowing them to establish a style and culture.

“As a former player and former coach, I can just testify that it’s not easy winning in this league,” Jackson said. “It’s extremely hard, as a player, as a coach, as an organization. The Boston Celtics have experienced tremendous, tremendous success under Brad Stevens, under Ime Udoka, under Joe Mazzulla. You can take that success for granted and think that it’s the norm, when it’s actually not.

“Look around the league; I think as a first-year coach, Joe Mazzulla did an outstanding job, had his team on the verge of an NBA Finals trip, and they fell short. Sometimes it matters when your best player tweaks an ankle the first play of the ballgame. Little things like that factor in when you’re talking about winning or losing. I just want to testify on the fact that how hard it is to win in this league. It’s a tough place to win. Give credit to the Miami Heat.”

Van Gundy said he never understood why Mazzulla’s job was in question, and he doesn’t support the widespread speculation and discussion of removing a coach, especially after one year.

“Amen to what Mark said about how difficult it is to win one game, one playoff game, one series. If this was college basketball, we’d be lauding [the Celtics] for being in the Final Four. Somehow in the NBA, we look to scapegoat after every series loss,” Van Gundy said. “Erik Spoelstra is now — I think this is going to be his sixth Finals in 15 years as a head coach. I think he’s missed the playoffs three times. Pat Riley and Gregg Popovich, two iconic coaches, I think lost to lower seeds four times in their career.

“The idea that you can’t get beat by a lower seed is ludicrous. The fine line between teams in our league is very, very small, razor thin. Think I took over approximately the same age [34] that Joe did, but Joe did it under much more difficult circumstances. I think he had like three or four days between when Ime’s suspension was announced and training camp started.”

Van Gundy said he believes Mazzulla’s inexperience played a major factor in his playoff stumbles. Stevens, the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, said Mazzulla’s mistakes were a byproduct of being a neophyte coach.

“He had never been on the front of the bench,” Van Gundy said. “He’d only been in the NBA, I think, four years. So, he was placed in a really challenging situation. I thought they handled — I thought the team, Joe, and his coaching staff handled an incredibly challenging set of circumstances in a tremendous way. They had the second-best record in the league. They won an unbelievable Game 6 in Philly and then a tremendous Game 7 at home to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, and then obviously lost in a really tough seven-game series.”

Van Gundy warned that if teams are so eager to make coaching changes, they’d better have a better plan in place for a replacement. Change for the sake of change can result in organizational decline.

“I don’t think it’s given enough consideration that when you change from a highly proven coach like Monty Williams, championship coaches like Nick Nurse and [Mike] Budenholzer, that you’d better have a plan, because these guys are tremendous at their job and are proven,” Van Gundy said.

“You’d better have a good plan. We always talk about reaching the next level, but we never consider that the next level may be below where we’re at right now. Everybody just assumes that you’re going to achieve this next level going up, but I’ve seen many times emotional [changes] made, and it leads to a level as you go down.”

One of the primary reasons Stevens met with the media Thursday was to squelch the rumors about Mazzulla’s job security and assure he will return next season.

“I was disappointed in how cavalier people were talking about Joe Mazzulla’s job security,” Van Gundy said. “Mark always tells me not to count others’ money. My counter would be also to never speculate on another person’s job. I think it’s just — I can’t tell you how disappointed I am when people do that. It’s dispiriting, and it’s really not thinking about the possible ramifications for people and their families. I think Joe Mazzulla did a tremendous job in really, really unprecedented circumstance.”

From Dorchester to Denver

Boston native Bruce Brown is a key part of this Nuggets team. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Bruce Brown has become a key component for the Nuggets as they chase their first NBA championship. The Roxbury native played high school ball at Wakefield before transferring to Vermont Academy. After two years at the University of Miami, Brown declared for the draft and was a second-round pick of the Pistons.

He established himself in the NBA with the Nets, where he was a key defender and 3-point shooter off the bench. After his sparkling playoff performance against the Celtics, Brown was expected to draw heavy free agent interest. But he said that was not true. He eventually signed a two-year, $13.2 million deal with the Nuggets. He can opt out of that contract this summer.

“So the rumors coming into free agency last year was I was getting a lot offers, which I wasn’t,” he said. “Nobody really wanted me because they didn’t know if I could be a guard or not. I kind of took it personal. But I knew after the season, the way I played in Brooklyn, it wouldn’t fit or people would question how I played.

“So I kind of told my agent that I was going to get [messed around] this summer. I already knew it. So I just came in with a chip on my shoulder. Denver came in and said the right things, and it clicked. It was a perfect fit.”

Brown, 26, has served as a combo guard, averaging a career-high 11.5 points and shooting nearly 36 percent from the 3-point line.

“I didn’t show that I could be a guard in Brooklyn, but here I’m majority playing backup [point], you could say,” he said. “In the biggest minutes of the game I’m on the floor, contributing on both ends of the floor. I think the biggest question was can I score outside of being with those two great players I played with last year, and I’ve proven that.”

The road from Dorchester to the NBA Finals is not lost on Brown. He cherishes his Boston roots.

“There’s not many people from Dorchester, Mass., who make it on this level and be able to play at a good level,” he said. “It is crazy to take it all in. I haven’t thought too much about it. I’m sure I’ll think about it a lot after the series. But now, yeah, it’s crazy.”

Layups

The Pistons scrapped their plan of hiring former UConn coach Kevin Ollie or veteran NBA assistant Jarron Collins by offering a six-year, $78 million package to Williams, the former Phoenix and New Orleans coach, who will now have the responsibility of bringing young talented cornerstones Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren to the next level. Williams was fired in Phoenix for his inability to bring the Suns back to the NBA Finals. But in Detroit, the first goal is to be competitive in the Eastern Conference. With Nurse taking over in Philadelphia and the Suns hiring Frank Vogel, that leaves Toronto as the remaining coaching opening. The Raptors have been mum on their coaching search, save an early look at Udoka before he accepted the Rockets job . . . The Wizards remain in search of a general manager after owner Ted Leonsis hired Michael Winger as team president from the Clippers. Winger’s first hire was former Hawks GM Travis Schlenk as senior vice president of player personnel. The Wizards want to make a splash with their GM hire and have flirted with Toronto’s Masai Ujiri in the past.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.