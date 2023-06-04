Chuck Todd announces that he is leaving NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ after almost 10 years leading the show

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd said Sunday he’ll be leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show, to be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker.

Todd, 51, told viewers that “I've watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late” and that he'd promised his family he wouldn't do that.

Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics during a polarized time, and there were rumors that his time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned at the end of last summer. It's unclear when Todd's last show will be, but he told viewers that this would be his final summer.