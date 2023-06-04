The Fast Forward 2023 Summer Bookies

This list of suggested summer reading first appeared in the Fast Forward e-mail newsletter , which publishes book recommendations from its subscribers twice a year -- summer and winter. The theme of this summer’s collection was books by, for, or about women. You can subscribe to the newsletter for free here.

By Rebecca Makkai

Tim Frazer of Concord, N.H.: A graduate of a New Hampshire prep school returns to teach a class there 20 years later and recalls the death of her roommate their senior year, a homicide for which a Black employee of the school is serving a prison sentence. One of her students in her podcast-making class wants to investigate the murder. It has a lot of suspense as the investigation proceeds and the protagonist is reunited with more and more of her former classmates. I liked a lot of the characters and worried about what might happen to them. Abuses, bullying, and men preying on young women are issues, but the novel is not preachy. Instead, it shows that all of these things are complicated and multifaceted.

Mark Pooler of Salem, Mass.: It’s about a young woman who attended a private school in New Hampshire. She became a successful podcaster and was asked to return to the school 20 years later to teach a summer course. Her roommate one of the years she was a student was murdered. She begins to investigate what actually happened and who was to blame for her roommate’s death. I liked it because it was a smart and engaging read in the mold of the #MeToo movement. I felt complicit in the girl’s death in a way that I imagine the characters in the novel felt. It’s also a real page-turner. Highly recommended!

Cat Bryant of Hull, Mass.: This was powerful, topical, and very well written. And I thought the audio version was fantastic. Rarely has a narrator read so compellingly. Goodreads

“Small Things Like These”

By Claire Keegan

Helen Giambro of Quincy, Mass.: This is a novella set in 1985 in a fictional village in Ireland. The protagonist is a small business owner who does work for what we gradually come to realize is one of the Magdalene laundries. He accidentally learns what’s happening to the girls in this institution for unwed pregnant girls and is forced to decide what his responsibilities are in the face of the community’s rationalization of the abuses and cruelties perpetrated in their midst.

As Mark Twain said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.”

Goodreads

“Foster”

By Claire Keegan

Kay O’Keefe of Manasquan, N.J.: A 2022 novella (89 pages) about a young girl and two families in Ireland. I loved the many simple, memorable moments and phrases to ponder as I read it, but especially as the book ends … you need decide your own conclusion.

Goodreads

“Parable of the Sower”

By Octavia E. Butler

Helene Mayer of Lexington, Mass.: This futuristic, dystopian novel was written by the Black feminist science fiction writer, Octavia E. Butler, in 1993 about a young Black girl, Lauren Olamina, who tries to save a world which is dying due to climate change, inept governments, and social inequality. The book is set in 2024 and, in reading it today, it’s terrifying how predictive it is. The main character “invents” a sort of philosophy/religion called “Earthseed” in which the main tenet is “God is Change.” Loved the book. There is a rock-opera of “Parable of the Sower” created by Toshi Reagon (social activist and “folk singer”) in collaboration with her mother, Bernice Johnson Reagon, which has been touring the country. It will be at the Lincoln Center in July. Goodreads

“Kindred”

By Octavia E. Butler

Will Moss of Montague, Mass.: Octavia Butler, a ground-breaking Black woman sci-fi writer, has created a story that is engrossing and educational -- and terrifying! The protagonist, a modern Black woman in 1976, is pulled by a mysterious force into 1815 Maryland where she saves the life of a young white boy. He turns out to be one of her ancestors, and the son of a slaveholder on a southern plantation. As she is repeatedly called back to this earlier time, she is forced to learn about the daily life of her enslaved ancestors as well as the brutality of this social order in order to survive -- for as a Black person, she is at constant risk of becoming enslaved herself.

The writing is completely engrossing -- I was caught up in the story by page 2, and it never let me go. As a northern white male, I was fascinated by the authentic feel to this alien world, and fully engaged with the fate of this woman from the very start.

Goodreads

“Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: The Inspiring Story of the Woman Who Saved the Appalachian Trail”

By Ben Montgomery

Alexa Fleckenstein: An irresistible -- and necessary -- account of the first woman to hike the Appalachian Trail in one trip, in 1955, and her background of being a victim of domestic violence. Goodreads

“The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America”

By Christopher C. Gorham

Lois Remick of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla: This nonfiction story is about Anna Rosenberg who was a close associate of Franklin D. Roosevelt. She was a brilliant labor negotiator and a friend of many men in power. I enjoyed her story because she was in a profession that was unusual for a woman of that time in history, the 1930s to 1960s.

Goodreads

“The Sweetness of Water”

By Nathan Harris

Janice Blaising of South Haven, Mich.: This is one of the best post-Civil War stories I’ve ever read. Isabelle -- the mother, wife, and friend -- is a steadfast marvel who manages to bring her whole life to a satisfying conclusion. I love her! Goodreads

“Hoopi Shoopi Donna”

By Suzanne Strempek Shea

Jacquelyn Miller of Woburn, Mass.: Fourteen-year-old Donna Milewski has a loving grandmother whose fragrant Polish cooking fills their western Massachusetts home, a mother who hand-makes Donna’s clothing, and Adam, her adoring father who delights in Donna’s talent as an accordion player and dreams of Donna leading an all-girl polka band. When Adam’s five-year-old niece Betty arrives from Poland to live with the family, Donna’s world -- and her place in her family -- are upended. Only their mutual love of polka music can help Donna and her father mend the long rift between them.

Quirky and witty, Shea’s joyful ode to family and polka music will break your heart and make you laugh. An engaging writer, Shea creates characters you wish were your neighbors. Goodreads

“Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir”

By Sharon Gless

Nicole Marble of Hendersonville, N.C.: Her audiobook was amazing! It is her autobiography and took her 8 years to write, so every detail of her show biz career and private life was triple-checked. And then she acts every chapter as she brings us along through a long show biz career.

Goodreads

“The Dictionary of Lost Words”

By Pip Williams

Myra Mangin of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia: Based in England, this book is about the writing of the Oxford Dictionary in a time of the suffragette movement and the First World War. And told by a young girl whose father worked in the Scriptorium and from her perspective of finding words that were not thought “suitable” for the worthy book -- like “bondmaid.”

It is not factual like Simon Winchester’s “The Surgeon of Crowthorne,” but is the story of a girl’s journey into womanhood at a time of turbulence and history making.

I loved it and have bought copies for friends with a like mind of loving words and their history and the amazing men that put this great dictionary together, from scraps of paper to it being bound and copies that are still on our shelves, or in our computers, today.

Goodreads

“Villette”

By Charlotte Brontë

Ilil Arbel of New York, N.Y.: This 1853 novel is not as well known as Brontë’s “Jane Eyre,” but as literature and commentary, it is superior to it. The novel is stunningly and surprisingly modern, depicting the protagonist’s search for freedom and independence, despite her equally deep need for love.

Set in the fictional city of Villette, in the similarly mythical kingdom of Labassecour (actually based on Brontë’s experience in Brussels, Belgium), the novel follows the story of Lucy Snowe, a young English woman who settles there to escape her poverty and troubled past and to seek new opportunities. She accepts a job at a boarding school and tries to engage with the people around her, but she is still painfully lonely.

Lucy explores the themes of love, identity, freedom, and the search for meaning. The prose is evocative but precise, capturing Lucy’s struggles with remarkable depth and insight. The narrative is unconventional and often challenging because the author uses evasion – even lies – to describe or hide events. It includes powerful feminist themes and commentary on social class and gender roles, which are still with us despite the passage of the years. Villette is intense, complex, powerful, and has layers of extraordinary depth.

Goodreads

“The Sewing Girl’s Tale: A Story of Crime and Consequences in Revolutionary America”

By John Wood Sweet

Marilyn Jackson of Dorchester, Mass.: This nonfiction story recounts how a poor 17-year-old seamstress refused to remain silent after she was raped by a ne’er-do-well from a wealthy New York family in 1793. She accuses him in court; a 15-man jury acquits him. Protesters riot, burning down the brothel where she was raped. Her stepfather then files a civil lawsuit claiming lost income from his stepdaughter. The villain is found guilty and fined!

I especially liked this book because it is so relevant today. The double standards of sex and power still exist, but rape no longer is a capital crime.

Goodreads

“Looking for Jane”

By Heather Marshall

Michele Hudak of Maynard, Mass.: This is a work of fiction that centers around the very real issue of lack of women’s rights, particularly around making decisions about their own bodies. From women being sent away because they are pregnant and unwed, to illegal abortions and the heroic doctors who provided safe abortions through an underground network called The Jane Network, and finally to abortion rights under Roe v. Wade.

This book was raw and honest, educational, and had great, likable main characters. Sadly, it hits close to home now that those rights are once again being taken away from women. One of my top two books so far this year.

Goodreads

“These Precious Days: Essays”

By Ann Patchett

Peter Gilligan of Chapel Hill, N.C.: This is Ms. Patchett’s second collection of essays. She is a splendid essay writer. The last three essays use “death” as their theme, a topic about which most people would rather not read in their beach chairs. But Ms. Patchett’s writing is comfortingly affirmative on this topic. The title essay concerns the journey toward death of her terminally ill friend, Sooki. We should all have friends like Ms. Patchett when traveling this journey.

The penultimate essay is a journey that I, too, have personally traveled, the unravelling of a parent’s life from a neurodegenerative disease and the shared relief that the author and I both felt at our parents’ passing. The final essay is about immortality and how this renowned author articulates why fame is fleeting. So much of literature today lacks “soul,” but here is writing that has it in abundance.

Goodreads

“Leadership in Turbulent Times”

By Doris Kearns Goodwin

Donna Korman of Arlington, Texas: This book, which is divided into four sections (early years, first foray into politics, the presidency, after the presidency), addresses those periods for Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, FDR, and LBJ. It covers two Republicans and two Democrats. One of each party entered the White House upon the death of the president under which he served.

Why these four? LBJ’s hero was FDR. FDR’s hero was T. Roosevelt. TR’s hero was Lincoln.

This book was balanced, eye-opening, and well-researched.

Goodreads

“The Chinese Groove”

By Kathryn Ma

Harry Bryan of Leicester, N.C.: Although the protagonist is male, the author and many of the important supporting characters are women. This novel is about a man trying to find his place in the world, first in China, then San Francisco, looking for “Family, Love and Fortune,” the “three achievables,” then giving them up, one by one, and thereby finding them all. Absolutely hilarious. A glimpse of a (possible) better world.

Goodreads

“All In: An Autobiography”

By Billie Jean King

Wallis Raemer of Brookline, Mass.: This is not just a book about tennis, although it chronicles the history of women’s tennis in the recent era. It is a book about social activism. Billie Jean King began her activism protesting girls having to wear tennis skirts in the 50s. She went on to be a 12-time Grand Slam tennis champion, and the first female athlete-activist fighting the good fight for women. She partnered with Gloria Steinem at MS Magazine, and can be thanked for congressional testimony that brought us Title IX.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the founding of the WTA women’s tennis tour, which brought equal pay for women on the pro tennis tour. She has fought for racial equity in South Africa, has advised today’s US women’s soccer team, and defended LGBTQ rights.

Her life’s work resonates today around the issues of race, gender identity, and sexuality. Hers is an autobiography of a female social activist with recommendations about how to win the game of life. My favorites quotes are, “Pressure is a privilege” and “Don’t let Anyone define you. You define Yourself.”

Goodreads

“Intimacies”

By Katie Kitamura

Judith Teich of Bethesda, Md.: A brief, beautifully written novel about a young woman who has come to The Hague from New York to work as an interpreter at the International Court of Justice. She speaks many languages, seems somewhat mysterious, and is seeking a place to call home. The setting is fascinating, and her relationships and reactions are described in sparse but captivating prose.

I found the writing to be delicate and evocative; I felt that the characters were believable and relatable, and I was immediately drawn into the story and its ambiguities.

Goodreads

“Their Eyes Were Watching God”

By Zora Neale Hurston

Rochelle M. Layne of Cambridge, Mass.: This is an epic tale of (protagonist) Janie Crawford. Her quest for identity takes her on a journey. She learns what love is (and is not), experiences life’s joys and sorrows, and comes out on the other side in peace with herself, identity found. It is about resilience, perseverance, love, relationships, and finding strength within.

Though this book was published in the 30s, eons before I was born, I identified with Janie as an African American woman coming into her own, which I, too, was doing at the time I read the book.

Just because I love this quote: “Two things everybody’s got tuh do fuh themselves. They got tuh go tuh God, and they got tuh find out about livin fuh theyselves.”

I hope readers (if it makes the list) love and grow from reading the book as I did.

Goodreads

“Leaving Coy’s Hill”

By Katherine A. Sherbrooke

Sabine Clark of Lexington, Mass.: Many people know about Susan B. Anthony’s role in women’s suffrage, but are unaware of Lucy Stone’s equally instrumental role. In this historical fiction novel set in the mid-1800s, Sherbrooke tells Lucy Stone’s story.

Stone was the first woman from Massachusetts to earn her college degree, she then became a mesmerizing orator, touring the Northeast and Midwest speaking out for abolitionism and women’s suffrage at a time when it was scandalous for women to speak in public.

Told with insight, humor, and well-researched details and anecdotes (for example, the introduction of “bloomers” that appalled many in polite society!), Sherbrooke puts you right into the mid-19th century action with the strongly opinionated and tenacious Lucy Stone at the center of many controversial issues of the day. To further pique your interest, Lucy Stone is one of the three women commemorated in the Boston Women’s Memorial!

Goodreads

“How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future”

By Maria Ressa

Betsy Smith of Brewster, Mass.: Maria Ressa, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, takes us on a journey through her life starting as a somewhat naîve and idealistic journalist and ending as an experienced yet still idealistic journalist. We follow her and her colleagues, many of whom are women, through decades of being true to their creed: present the facts and oppose those who threaten democracy.

Goodreads

“Insubordinate: 12 New Archetypes for Women Who Lead”

By Jocelyn Davis

Kathleen Haney of Longmeadow, Mass.: Davis’ unique take on female leadership brings together mythology, literary classics, pop culture, and real-life narratives to define 12 models. Davis defines the benefits and drawbacks of each, and provides specific, actionable advice on both implementing the model and responding to it in others. It is both fascinating and eminently useful, which is a rare and wonderful combination.

Goodreads

“A Fireproof Home for the Bride”

By Amy Scheibe

Barbara Cameron of Milwaukie, Ore.: Set in a small Minnesota town in modern day. It’s a tale of an 18-year-old girl from a strict religious family. Betrothed to an older man at age 12, she wants more out of life than what she sees before her. As she decides what she thinks she needs to do, family secrets and dangerous situations emerge.

It was such a thriller at the end that I stayed up until 4 a.m. to finish it. It’s the kind of book you can’t put down but don’t want to end. A strong young woman determined to do what is right and find happiness.

Goodreads

“Before We Were Yours”

By Lisa Wingate

Mary Helen Sprecher of Columbia, Md.: This novel follows two characters: Avery Stafford, a young, idealistic, and recently engaged lawyer whose parents have strong society connections, and who want Avery to marry well and follow the expected path; and May Crandall, an elderly woman whom she meets while visiting a nursing home. Through conversations with May, Avery learns about the horrifying (but completely unknown to her) story of the Tennessee Children’s Home Society, whose leader, Georgia Tann, was guilty of child trafficking, picking blonde-haired and beautiful children off the streets, and arranging for high-ticket “adoptions of these penniless orphans” to affluent families throughout the 1930s and 1940s.

I found the book riveting because of the skill of the author in weaving together the two narratives, and the way Avery comes to realize that should she follow the path her parents so strongly believe is right for her, she is little better off than the children who were manipulated and sold into new families. The book angers me (families were torn apart and parents were unable to trace their children – and with few resources, could not press charges in a corrupt system), fills me with awe (Lisa Wingate has created an entire novel of believable characters) and makes me realize there are still people willing to set the world straight, even years after the fact.

P.S. I was going to nominate “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman, but the heroine is such a tweako that I couldn’t stand her.

Goodreads

“Transcendent Kingdom”

By Yaa Gyasi

Marilyn Ahun of Cambridge, Mass.: A young Ghanaian-American scientist tries to understand her family’s pain through her work. While pursuing a PhD in neuroscience, Gifty uses her research experiments on lab mice as a means to understand her mother’s depression and the addiction that led to her brother’s death as a teenager. This is a raw, intimate, and deeply-layered story about family, immigration, faith, science, and love.

I loved the expansive nature of Yaa Gyasi’s first book (“Homegoing”), but the intimacy of “Transcendent Kingdom” really touched my heart. As a Ghanaian scientist living in the US, I related to the protagonists’ many questions about how religion and science shape our lives for better and for worse.

Goodreads

“The Paris Bookseller”

By Kerri Maher

Jan Godown Annino of Centerville, Fla.: After WWI, a 30-year-old active with her mother in the US suffrage effort returns to a beloved place of her teen years, when her minister father had served the American Church in Paris. Sylvia Beach becomes enchanted with La Maison, a bookstore, the two French women who run it, and the patrons. Sylvia becomes chummy with Ezra Pound and Ernest Hemingway, among others, but famously publishes James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” via her own bookstore that La Maison helps launch.

This 2022 based-on-fact retelling of the Shakespeare and Company bookshop story wowed me at Chapter 1 with this sentence:

”It seemed like ideas that had once seemed fringe, too strange to contemplate as serious, had taken root in America, while good, strong ideas that would help the country progress into the next century were languishing away.”

A potent novel in many ways, especially for this summer.

Goodreads

“Taking on the World”

By Ellen MacArthur

Juliet Razzak of Guernsey, Channel Islands, British Isles: This is an autobiographical account of how Ellen came to sail singlehandedly around the world. You don’t have to love sailing to love this book. I don’t go out on the water unless forced, but this book drew me in.

Ellen grew up in rural England and through grit, guts, and determination followed her dream, becoming the youngest woman to complete the Vendée Globe.

But there is so much more to this book. She describes how she uses sailing to help those who are disadvantaged. She speaks openly about her mental health, her relationships, her failings, her successes, and the challenges she faced to achieve her goals.

I’m recommending this book because I admire Ellen and because this book inspired me to battle on at a difficult time in my life, and succeed.

Goodreads

“Britt-Marie Was Here”

By Fredrik Backman

Jeannie Casey of Ocean Bluff, Mass.: This book portrays a woman’s journey to find her place in the world and to choose for herself for the first time. The title character leaves her comfort zone to find a place where she matters ... and in doing so, she matters to the reader.

Goodreads

“Anxious People”

By Fredrik Backman

Emily Albu of Davis, Calif.: An attempted bank robbery goes awry, and the would-be robber flees to an apartment filled with prospective buyers, now apparently hostages. The robber somehow evades the police, who proceed to interview the supremely annoying witnesses. Women play surprising roles.

This book changed my life by obliterating old grievances. People misbehaving? They have their reasons.

Goodreads

“Little Women”

By Louisa May Alcott

Deborah B. Everett of North Andover, Mass.: Who cannot immediately remember this childhood favorite written in 1868? This will always be a “keeper” in terms of the family of women who exhibited such strength during the Civil War Era, while their father/soldier was absent from them. Whether it was the sweet persona of Meg, the eldest; or the tempestuous, determined personality of Jo, the writer; or the artistic, dramatic but lovely Amy; and even the retiring, invalid sister Beth — these women had something to share with all of us.

Then there was their mother, “Marmee,” the calming and focused head of the family; Aunt March, the spinster, tyrannical great auntie; and the loving housekeeper, who was such a steadfast, caring soul.

Interwoven throughout the novel of the March women is the character of Laurie, the handsome, friendly boy-next-door and his stately, but caring grandfather, Mr. Lawrence.

Despite all of the stories about women that have been written, prior to or since then, this book will always have a place on my bookshelf and in my heart. I was probably about 9 or 10 years of age when this book first came to my attention and that was 74 years ago.

Goodreads

“The Signature of All Things”

By Elizabeth Gilbert

Gail Youngs of Philadelphia: A novel about one of the first female botanists around the time of Charles Darwin. She was a remarkable intellect raised in a wealthy family in Philadelphia who created her own destiny. So remarkable because of how learned she was and how inquisitive to the ultimate beginnings of all things. I truly found this book fascinating although I have not great knowledge or interest in the species of plants. Truly a great female thinker of her time.

Goodreads

“The Unwomanly Face of War: An Oral History of Women in World War II”

By Svetlana Alexievich

Donna Cavagnac of Haverhill, Mass.: Ms. Alexievich’s book is a series of oral interviews she conducted with Russian women who had fought in WWII in Russia against the Nazis. These women worked as pilots, snipers, sapers (mine hunters), and regular infantry, and were vital to the defeat of the Germans.

The last part of the book is the story of how their neighbors and their government betrayed them upon returning home. I was fascinated to learn that these were ordinary girls motivated to do their part in the war, and that they admired and believed in Stalin, and I was outraged to learn how badly they were treated.

Goodreads

“Afsaneh: Short Stories by Iranian Women”

Edited by Kaveh Basmenji

Teri Chace of Little Falls, N.Y.: “Afsaneh” simply means “fable” or “tale” in Persian; the book contains an assortment of short stories by and about women of different ages and from parts of Iran, urban and rural. The editor’s opening notes explains that certain topics are culturally off-limits (romance, sex).

Embedded in these stories are details of weather, terrain, food, and so on that provide context and paint pictures for a far-off, ignorant reader like me. Snow! A grimy train station and an old, dirty, but still-functioning long-distance passenger train that takes a long time to go from a city called Khorramshahr to Tehran. Acacia trees here, pistachio and jujube trees there. Hot tea. Minarets. Mulberries, dill, chamomile, woodsmoke, fingernail polish, copper trays, moonlight on the sea and in alleys, daffodils, chickpeas, cattle, perfume, dust.

But the 20 diverse tales here, if generalization is possible, are both vivid and grindingly sad. So much so that I set the book aside often, pierced by the suffering, the misery and fear, the smallness of the world of these women. Still, I recommend this book -- an occasional grace note flares up as a light in darkness. We should not not look away; these are our sisters.

Goodreads

“Choosing to Run: A Memoir”

By Des Linden

Stephanie DiMartino of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.: That Des Linden won the 2018 Boston Marathon isn’t a spoiler. The book is the story of how she broke the tape of the most famous finish line in the running world. The day of the marathon -- in all its inclement fury -- is juxtaposed against Linden’s life story. Linden describes the challenges she faced without over-glorifying or over-dramatizing. It’s just a good read.

Goodreads

“Macbeth”

By William Shakespeare

Nigel Manuel of Ossining, N.Y.: A historical tale introducing three strong elderly ladies who predict the rise of a future king and more. The wife of this innocent fellow persuades him to commit murder in support of their ambitions. Strong female characters throughout this tragic story.

Female characters are rarely so memorable than Lady Macbeth and the three witches lurking on a Scottish moor to introduce this early tale, which might have led to the Columbo episode many years later.

Goodreads

“An Origin Like Water: Collected Poems 1967-1987″

By Eavan Boland (or any anthology of her poems)

Ginny McNamara of Dublin, Ireland: Eavan Boland (1944-2020) was one of the foremost female voices in Irish literature. She often wrote of the female experience. Exploring the joys and the isolation at times of being a woman.

Her subjects ranged from simple domestic subjects like the precious moments feeding a baby in the middle of the night to a husband during the Irish famine holding his wife’s feet to his chest to keep them warm.

Can I tempt you to pick up a book of her poems (there are many) with this:

Night Feed

This is dawn.

Believe me

This is your season, little daughter:

The moment daisies open,

The hour mercurial rainwater

Makes a mirror for sparrows.

It’s time we drowned our sorrows.

I tiptoe in.

I lift you up

Wriggling

In your rosy, zipped sleeper.

Yes this is the hour

For the early bird and me

When finder is keeper.

I crook the bottle.

How you suckle!

This is the best I can be:

Housewife

To this nursery

Where you hold on,

Dear life.

A silt of milk.

The last suck.

And now your eyes are open

Birth-coloured and offended.

Earth wakes.

You go back to sleep.

The feed is ended

.Worms turn.

Stars go in.

Even the moon is losing face.

Poplars stilt for dawn

And we begin

The long fall from grace.

I tuck you in.

She also writes of myth and history and can be fierce in her views about both. She was not a softy. She lectured at Stanford University. Lucky those who were her students. I wish I had been one.

Goodreads

“The Crossing Places”

By Elly Griffiths (Book 1 of the Ruth Galloway mysteries)

Nancy Stenberg of Easthampton, Mass.: An archeology professor and a police officer work together to solve the mystery behind a set of bones discovered near a henge in the north Norfolk (England) salt marshes.

The fascinating world of archeology is the backdrop for a quirky relationship that develops between archeology professor Ruth and Nelson, a police detective. Griffiths’ writing style and diligent research make this an incredibly enjoyable read for fans of psychological thrillers.

Goodreads

“The Bandit Queens”

By Parini Shroff

Elizabeth W. Budd of West Wareham, Mass.: This novel is set in modern India in a small village, so while the culture is different from ours, they have cell phones and deal with modern issues. It focuses on a group of women who are dealing with the caste system as well as men who consider themselves superior to women -- especially their wives. The main character, a woman, is questioning the caste system and struggling to deal with men (husbands) who assume they are superior to women in all ways.

The best thing about the book is that it is funny. The characters are believable and fun, including the men. There are serious events, but by working together, the women make their lives better and reveal the stupidity of both the caste system and male chauvinism. I laughed out loud in the last few chapters.

Goodreads

“The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive”

By Lucy Adlington

Elena Zadoroznia Larsen of Shelburne, Vt.: During the Holocaust, 25 young seamstresses escape the near-sure death of the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp when they are selected by Hedwig Höss, the camp commandant’s wife, to form a fashion salon sewing fine dresses for the wives of the SS guards and officers and for ladies from Nazi Berlin’s high society. Located in a gated residential community for the Nazis, it was not uncommon to see “snow” drifting down from the crematoriums of the camp right next door.

Based on diverse sources, including an interview with the last surviving seamstress, this is a powerful story of survival and resistance during one of the most horrific times in recent history.

This book was a page-turner, and although filled with dour descriptions of life in the camp, it was fascinating and heartening to read about the strength of the human spirit when there is a will -- and a way -- to survive.

Goodreads

“Rio Los Angeles”

By Diego Kent

Peter Myette of New York, N.Y.: Lee Miranda works to revive the community she leads on an island off Maine suffering from COVID death and economic collapse. She’s supported by a visiting world traveler and a cast of dauntless women: a lawyer regaining her practice, a dancer finding movement in devotion, a recent widow committed to the core, a divorcee seeing more than security in her roots, and an indie gig striver deep with poetry. Together, they meet challenges head-on, including others who covet what they create.

One reason I liked the novel is because it uses a dance phrase, “complete the movement,” as a metaphor: in stretching to fulfill, you confirm your being.

Goodreads

“Pomegranate”

By Helen Elaine Lee

Lynne Weiss of Medford, Mass.: Helen Elaine Lee’s powerful and highly readable novel brings the world of a formerly incarcerated woman to life with compassion and artistry. For Ranita, and we will understand, likely for millions of others, life after prison does not mean freedom. Ranita’s priority is to regain her relationship – both legally and emotionally – with her two children. But she is not allowed to even see her children at first. She must prove herself free of the addiction that landed her in prison. And while she is no longer physically addicted to the drugs that led to her arrest, the circumstances of her life – the challenges of poverty, a neighborhood whose residents have few choices other than criminal behavior for escaping poverty, the residue of a harsh upbringing – leave her teetering, again and again, on the brink of return to those substances that will numb and dull the pain.

Lee’s depiction of these challenges is masterful, and we care deeply about Ranita, sympathizing with her when she succumbs in small ways to the habits she is struggling to overcome, and cheering her on when she succeeds in her progress. The inspiration of Maxine, her lover who is still within the walls of Oak Hills, sustains her, even from a distance, as does the memory of her loving father, now deceased. Other relatives support her by caring for her children and finding work opportunities and aid Ranita in her journey, but she is surrounded as well by dealers and pimps who hope to lure her back into the world she is trying to escape.

Once she is allowed to see her children, the visits are not what she hopes. Her daughter especially, age 13, is angry at her mother for her absence. Her son’s pain manifests in different ways. Restoring these relationships are both challenge and motivation for Ranita.

Whoever you are, whatever your background, you will know Ranita as you would know a close friend, even if you have never knowingly met a formerly incarcerated person, stepped inside a prison, or lived in a neighborhood in which the only visible career path is crime. Lee is a professor of creative writing at MIT who helped to establish the Prison Creative Writing Program. In her acknowledgements, she thanks women and men who took part in creative writing programs at numerous prisons and correctional facilities in Massachusetts, as well as many people who work with recently released or incarcerated peoples. These experiences are embodied in the character of Ranita. We feel Ranita’s pain, but we feel her determination and her hope as well.

Goodreads

“The Golden Doves”

By Martha Hall Kelly

Michelle Culross of Auburn, Mass.: This is a story of an unlikely alliance and friendship between two very different young women, one a German orphan, the other a half-Jewish US diplomat’s daughter living in Paris during World War II, as they struggle to take down Hitler as spies for the French resistance. After the war, they struggle to rebuild their lives.

This is one of those stories that sticks with you days after you’ve finished. It’s about women helping each other on those days when you don’t think you have anything left, and although it’s fiction, you might learn something, too.

Goodreads

“To the Lighthouse”

By Virginia Woolf

David Vossbrink of Sunnyvale, Calif.: Virginia Woolf gave us a rich and complex story about the intricate dynamics and frustrations of family and friends, where little actually happens except the passage of time. Her main character, Mrs. Ramsay, is quietly at the center of it all, unobtrusively orchestrating relationships, feelings, and futures when the world around this family and its circle is radically changed by the Great War.

Told with a deft stream of consciousness reflecting many voices, it requires a close reading that pays off with our amazed reaction: “How did she do that?”

Goodreads

“Grace and Grit: My Fight for Equal Pay and Fairness at Goodyear and Beyond”

By Lilly Ledbetter

Susan Nolan Landry of Newburgh, Me.: Ledbetter is the namesake of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Restoration Act. This is the story of her struggle to be treated fairly and humanely during her years working at Goodyear, and her subsequent fight for justice in the court system.

Beyond that, it’s a deeply personal memoir detailing family relationships and how she learned to value herself and find meaningful pursuits outside of work.

As a member of the American Association of University Women, I’m proud that AAUW’s support and encouragement for Ledbetter are acknowledged with gratitude. Reading this account easily re-inspires anyone discouraged by the slow progress in achieving institutional equity for women.

Goodreads

“The Queen of Dirt Island”

By Donal Ryan

Bertis Downs of Athens, Ga.: Four generations of women in small-town Ireland, their relationships with each other, people in their lives, and the world around them.

I loved this book. It took a bit to adjust to the unusual structure, but it’s just some beautiful interwoven stories in a deceptively simple novel. One of those books I savored and slowed down on purpose so that it wouldn’t end. And when it did, it had quite an effect on me, in my mind and more viscerally.

Goodreads

“Lolly Willowes”

By Sylvia Townsend Warner

Carol Goldstein of Edgartown, Mass.: This is a much older book (1920s) about an unmarried woman whose life has been devoted to caring for others in her family with no opportunity to consider who she really is and what she wants. She finds her true self in a witches coven in rural England and ultimately is able to break away and live her desired real life.

A very easy read, as relevant today as it was when first written. I became totally absorbed in her struggle and fascinated by her contacts with the witches and ultimately Satan himself.

Goodreads

“Life After Life”

By Kate Atkinson

Bea Van Beckhoven of Herent, Belgium: Ursula Todd dies when she is born in the winter of 1910. In the next chapter, she is born once more and lives a bit longer. As she grows, she dies repeatedly. The next time round she manages a change and does not die that way. As time goes on, she gains insight into her confusing sensation that she knows what’s coming. She lives (and dies) through the London Blitz, but also marries a German and thus experiences WWII with the Germans. Can she / will she save the world?

When I finished the book, I wanted to start right over, with all that I had gathered in the first reading. I have since read the book a couple of times. I still find it fascinating.

Goodreads

“Wish You Were Here”

By Jodi Picoult

Jean Goldsberry of Concord, Mass.: In case you’ve forgotten about some of the things we did in the early days of the COVID pandemic, this book will remind you. (I forgot about wiping down groceries with an antibacterial wipe.) The novel is based on a woman’s trip to the Galapagos Islands, or is it? It has a strong female lead, who is very likable, but certainly not perfect. There is also a thread about memories and how they are formed. Did she go to the Galapagos? Hmmm...

Goodreads

“Mad Honey”

By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Kathleen Rourke of Providence, R.I.: A woman moves with her son from Massachusetts to escape her abusive surgeon husband, returning to the small New Hampshire town where she grew up and taking over her father’s beekeeping business. Initially, all looks good -- and then it is not.

I loved this book because it’s a novel about new beginnings: both a moving love story and a powerful suspense story with many secrets at its core. A novel you will not easily forget.

Goodreads

“When Women Were Dragons”

By Kelly Barnhill

Sara Hindman of Indianapolis, Ind.: This novel is about mothers living in 1950s America, where they were supposed to emulate June Cleaver but many were simply women frustrated by the never-ending demands while caring for their husbands and families. The story shares the stories of women who transformed into dragons as a reaction to the tyranny of their forced expectations.

This book spoke to me because I remember my own mother as one of those who felt hemmed in by societal expectations. She never actually turned into an actual dragon ... or did she?

Goodreads

“My Brilliant Friend” (The Neapolitan Novels, #1)

By Elena Ferrante

Monica Kearney of Sandwich, Mass.: Elena Ferrante has written a formidable quartet of books following the life of two friends who grow together and apart from poverty to success. It begins during their childhood in Naples. It’s a remarkable series that explores the intensely intellectual and emotional experiences of two women who are, against the backdrop of a society and culture, fiercely committed to their own growth and their lifelong, very powerful relationship. The others in the series are “The Story of a New Name,” “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” and “The Story of the Lost Child.”

Her writing forces me to engage intellectually and emotionally; to pay attention and to be moved.

Goodreads

“Birth: Three Mothers, Nine Months, and Pregnancy in America”

By Rebecca Grant

Sharyn Zembruski of Middlebury, Conn.: This is a compelling portrait of pregnancy and maternal health care in America, following three women who share intimate details of their pregnancy journeys.

With reproductive health issues being front and center today, I liked “Birth” not only because it’s well written and timely, but also because it was easy to read, informative, and would appeal to a broad audience of readers interested in one of life’s universal passages.

In the words of the Publisher’s Weekly starred review, “Birth” is “an enlightening and accessible portrait of maternal healthcare in America.”

Goodreads

“The Young Visiters: Or, Mr. Salteena’s Plan”

By Daisy Ashford (age 9)

Giles Browne of Whittington Village, Gloucestershire, UK: Heroine Ethel is taken as a guest by Mr. Salteena (who is “rarther presumshious” and Not Quite a Gentleman) to visit Bernard, whose bathroom is “decerated” dark red as he has somber tastes, and who always has a few prayers in the hall and some whisky afterwards as he is rarther pious. Ethel maintains her composure: “I shall put some red ruge on my face because I am very pale owing to the drains in this house...” But all turns out well, and at her wedding her mother sends her a gold watch which does not go, and her father provides a cheque for £2 and promises to send her a darling little baby calf when ready.

There is no doubt that the Nobel Prize in Literature for 1919 should have gone to Daisy Ashford’s novel of Victorian high life, published that year and still in print.

Goodreads

“The Marriage Portrait”

By Maggie O’Farrell

Carole Bower of North Potomac, Md.: This historical fiction novel takes place in Renaissance Italy and focuses on the life of Duchess Lucrezia de’ Medici and her marriage at the age of 15 to Alfonso II d’Este, Duke of Ferrara. Lucrezia dies less than a year after marriage, officially of “putrid fever,” but it is widely rumored that she was murdered by her husband.

Told largely from Lucrezia’s naive but insightful perspective, the narrative shifts back and forth between Lucrezia’s privileged but sheltered upbringing, her stultifying and perplexing year of marriage to Alfonso, and the last terrifying week of her life. Maggie O’Farrell’s poetic prose weaves a suspenseful and riveting tale, painting a captivating portrait of the world of Renaissance Italy and the resilience and integrity of a young girl striving to survive.

Goodreads

“Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers”

By Jesse Q. Sutanto

Meg Burns of Newton, Mass.: 65-year-old Vera Wong finds a dead body in her tea shop one morning and feels the police aren’t taking it seriously enough, so she decides to solve the case. A lot of very nice people have very good motives for wanting this guy dead, so she cooks them lots of Chinese food and sorts out what really happened. Do NOT think you are going to tell Vera that she can’t solve it and REALLY do not tell her you’re not going to eat all of your congee for breakfast, is good for you, eat now and then investigate.

A light read, but hilarious and sad and infuriating and touching and lovely in not terribly many pages.

Goodreads

“Maisie Dobbs”

By Jacqueline Winspear

Cynthia Franklin of South Wellfleet, Mass.: This is the first in a series of historical novels/mysteries that take place in England in the aftermath of WWI, and in later books the beginnings of WWII. Maisie Dobbs is a private investigator and psychologist. These are not your traditional murder mysteries, but stories of an independent young woman making her way in a changed world after the war. The first book has a long section of backstory necessary to understand Maisie, but otherwise moves along with an interesting mystery.

I enjoy these books because Maisie is such an interesting and different character and the era between the wars, and the role of women in it, is depicted so well.

Goodreads

“A Sunlit Weapon”

By Jacqueline Winspear

Lenor Filler of South Boston, Va.: Although this is a mystery novel (part of the Maisie Dobbs series), it also is the story of the brave civilian women pilots in Britain who ferried all kinds of aircraft (Spitfires, Mustangs, transport planes) from factories to air bases during WWII. They flew in all kinds of weather without instruments or radios. It also touches on the unfair treatment of Black soldiers by American troops. (Which was not understood by the Brits.) It was also interesting to read about life in London during the Blitz.

Goodreads

“It’s a Good Day to Change the World: Inspiration and Advice for a Feminist Future”

By Lauren Schiller and Hadley Dynak

Sharon Backurz of Park City, Utah: This is an inspiring and thought-provoking book. Drawing upon their experiences as social activists and change-makers, the authors present a compelling guide that encourages individuals to embrace their power and make a positive impact on the world around them.

The authors delve into a wide range of topics, including social justice, environmental sustainability, human rights, and community building. They emphasize the importance of finding one’s unique passion and purpose, and they provide valuable insights on how to identify and address systemic issues. Dynak and Schiller emphasize that even small actions, when multiplied by a collective effort, can lead to significant and lasting change.

”It’s a Good Day to Change the World” aims to cultivate a sense of community and collaboration. The authors emphasize the importance of connecting with like-minded individuals, forming alliances, and leveraging collective power to effect change on a broader scale.

Throughout the book, Dynak and Schiller weave in insights from influential leaders and activists who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. These diverse voices provide additional perspectives and serve as role models for readers, showcasing the multitude of ways in which change can be pursued.

This is a motivational and empowering book that encourages readers to recognize their agency and embrace their ability to create positive change. With its compelling stories, practical advice, and call to action, this book serves as a valuable guide for anyone seeking to make a difference and contribute to a better world.

I love the size, beauty, and quality of this book! It’s an easy read with 30 engaging stories from feminist leaders and activists. This book is a wonderful gift idea. My copy is proudly displayed on our living room coffee table!

Goodreads

“Memories of the Prairie and Other Stories: A McLeod Family Memoir”

By Janet McLeod

Karen Cox of Raleigh, N.C.: Written for adults but reminiscent of the “Little House on the Prairie” books, this slim volume of autobiographical stories, penned when the author was in her late 70s, tells of growing up on the prairie in Canada in the early 1900s. These are renderings of her childhood and young womanhood as seen through the patina of old age.

The stories made me wonder how/if I could have survived and thrived, as she did. It’s terrifically entertaining reading. Informative, also: Who knew Winston Churchill had a relative who, as a “remittance” man, raised his family on the Canadian prairie in community with the pioneers? A summer afternoon is well spent with this book as your companion.

Goodreads

“The Rose Code”

By Kate Quinn

Wendy Prest of Groton, Mass.: This novel is about a group of women working at Bletchley Park during World War ll. They’re working with Alan Turing, trying to break the codes used by the Nazis. They are very different women from different backgrounds, but they form a friendship and a bond working together. It’s based on real women and much of it is true. It’s an amazing book, one of four set during WWll, all of which are based on real women. Excellent writing, excellent story, almost impossible to put down. This is one of the best books I’ve ever read.

Goodreads

“Lady Bird Johnson: Hiding in Plain Sight”

By Julia Sweig

Don Richardson of Hopkinton, Mass.: This book is about the life of Claudia Alta Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson, whose husband Lyndon Johnson was the 36th president. The author tells the reader about a woman who was a force for positive change in many areas, someone who was ahead of her time, and who was her husband’s most trusted advisor. I learned a lot about someone who has been overlooked by history and gained a greater appreciation for her both during and after her time in the White House.

Goodreads

“The Tale of Genji”

By Murasaki Shikibu

Stephen D. Jervey of North Reading, Mass.: This is one of the first novels ever written (circa 1000 AD) and one of the greatest, written by a lady of the court in Heian period Japan. It creates the character Prince Genji, known as the Shining Prince, and offers him as a model of how Heian court ladies wish Heian nobles would treat them.

It is a penetrating look at the life of men and women at the time, and the parallels to our own time are at once stunning and disconcerting. Yet it is a work of profound hope which is encouraging even after all these years.

It is a courageous work, beautifully written, and must have been treasured by many, both male and female, to have survived as it has. It is as profound as “The Feminine Mystique” and far more literary.

Goodreads

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

By Stieg Larsson

Ben Roth of Providence, R.I.: While it has a bit of a slow start, this mystery novel weaves the stories of tech savant and private investigator Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist together, an odd pairing to say the least. The two end up trying to solve the cold case of the disappearance of a billionaire’s beloved niece, and ultimately uncover some dark family secrets. The tension that builds over the course of the novel carries over into Larsson’s two sequels, each of which is arguably better than the last.

The trilogy is one of my favorites, mostly because Lisbeth Salander is such a layered, complex character, and may just be the biggest badass in modern literature. Even though she is constantly underestimated and is faced with taking on some truly psychopathic and sadistic men, she always finds a way to come out on top.

Goodreads

“Counterfeit”

By Kirstin Chen

Linda Winkler of Charleston, S.C.: Published in 2022, this is a compelling first-person narrative about the world of “super fakes” counterfeit high-end handbags. Written by a woman and focused on female characters, it’s well written, with intriguing depictions of the nuanced roles we play due to gender, ethnicity and pursuit of the American dream. It’s also a fun book that’s hard to put down. Great summer reading.

Goodreads

“Longbourn”

By Jo Baker

Julie B. Stackpole of Thomaston, Me.: If you are familiar with Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” you will especially appreciate this novel that takes place in Longbourn House, the home of the Bennets. It is set during the time that P&P takes place, BUT FROM THE VIEWPOINT OF THE SERVANTS, focusing especially on the maid. You experience what their daily life is like in bleak detail, while the main characters and activities of Austen’s novel are shifted to a background position. Excellent descriptions and characters. Fascinating insight into rural life of the 1810s.

Goodreads

“The Book Woman’s Daughter”

By Kim Michele Richardson

Jennifer Nachbur of Burlington, Vt.: Set in rural Kentucky in the early 1950s, the story centers on Honey Lovett, who at only 16 faces and rises above countless challenges to achieve and maintain her independence. In addition to featuring several strong female characters and highlighting women’s strength, resilience, and rights, the story also addresses prejudice, racism, banned books, and literacy -- issues we are sadly still facing today. It’s a follow-up to “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” but stands on its own and is a joy to read.

Goodreads

“The Mermaid and Mrs. Hancock”

By Imogen Hermes Gowar

Lisa Peterson of Biloxi, Miss.: This is the story of a lonely, widowed businessman, a courtesan, 1700s London, and a mermaid. And that’s just barely scratching the surface.

It is an impossible book to synopsize. The story is fantastical yet mundane, the characters are tropes yet they surprise on every page. Gower’s background in archaeology, anthropology, and art history is abundantly evident. Her knowledge of the rituals and props of daily life in 18th century London was expertly woven into the compelling story line. I learned a lot about the way people lived and the class structure in that time and place, something that makes me love almost any novel.

I would love to see this made into a BBC six-part series. On the other hand, the power of the mermaid and what it represents in this story (something I’m still pondering) would be diluted as a visual.

This was one of the best reads of the last few years for me. It made me wish I taught lit class so I could justify spending many hours talking about the symbolism and intricate writing style. Think Dickens meets P.D. James and they have a ménage à trois with Jane Austen. I can’t wait for Gowar to write something else.

Goodreads

“Ithaca” (The Songs of Penelope #1)

By Claire North

Guy Butterworth of Cranbury, N.J.: This historical novel by the pseudonymous Claire North is about the Ithaca home front where everyone waits the intolerably long 10 or 17 years, take your pick, for Odysseus to return from Troy to his wife Penelope, and his primary day job as monarch of the western island. He has been delayed by the machinations of Poseidon, for no good reason. As there is the possibility that Odysseus has died already on this “odyssey,” Ithaca has became overrun by rapacious male Greeks eager to marry the assumed widow, and one not so very eager Egyptian. In fact, he is (up to a Point) trapped in the sexy embrace of Calypso the nymph on her island. Penelope remains loyal to him, and, therein begins the action of this proposed trilogy, a “reconception” of Homer’s epic. Notice I am not saying it is a new translation. Believe me, as little as I know of the Homeric epic, I know that this was not to be a new translation.

What it appears to be (and what do I know about ancient Greeks?) is a view of the situation entirely from the point of the women not the men: female representatives of the Olympus crowd (Hera, Athena, Artemis); Penelope and her female entourage; Queen Clytemnestra, who has killed her philandering husband Agamemnon; Electra, her daughter and recruiter of her mother’s would-be assassin and son, Orestes; and all the women left behind on the island after the male population has sailed away with Odysseus to war with Troy. The Greeks merely sit around all day eating and drinking at her expense and wait for Penelope to choose a new husband, thus insuring one of them will become king, but all the rest will start a war. The story careers on to the first of the trilogy’s climaxes. The ending is predictably bloody in the characteristic ancient Greek tragedy form.

The novel tells of the behavior of Penelope, several competing goddesses from Olympus butting in to the affairs of mortals with both good and disastrous results, some worthless or drunk males, and a few manipulative males, all of whose characters are drawn in fairly close to accurate Homeric descriptions. That drew me in to the somewhat radical depiction of the well-known Homeric mess that we know Odysseus will confront on his return. The focus on women with a cause and some graphic bloody encounters plus tricky machinations by both gods and mortals could appeal to many readers besides me.

Goodreads

“The Reading List”

By Sara Nisha Adams

Patricia Conway of Pittsford, N.Y.: I happened upon this book as a Kindle daily deal and it sounded interesting (though possibly syrupy), so I tried it. Its plot revolves around a reading list which turns up seemingly at random in the lives of several quite disparate people, and the effect that reading the books on the list has on them. It involves the grieving process, friendship among generations and cultures, overcoming loneliness, and the blessings and power of reading, libraries, and books in general. I loved this book -- it felt like just like the book I needed to be reading.

Goodreads

“Wide Sargasso Sea”

By Jean Rhys

John N. Scott of Holmes Beach, Fla.: This novel is actually a prequel, of sorts, to “Jane Eyre” by Charlotte Brontë. We meet the madwoman locked up in the attic of Thornfield Hall long before the events of “Jane Eyre,” when she is a young woman growing up in the West Indies.

The ambience of Dominica in the time of revolution makes this novel memorable in its own right, and one needn’t be at all familiar with “Jane Eyre” to get a full appreciation of the main character.

Goodreads

“The Hotel Nantucket”

By Elin Hilderbrand

Katie Goshdigian of Glastonbury, Conn.: Written by a 20-year resident of Nantucket and set on the island, it follows the story of Lizbet Keaton, who is trying to build herself back up after discovering her boyfriend and business partner cheated on her. She takes a job managing the mysterious and newly refurbished Hotel Nantucket, which hadn’t been able to sustain a business in a hundred years, ever since the fire. Now owned by an overseas billionaire intent on making it a showpiece, Lizbet has to navigate healing her broken heart while ensuring the hotel survives its first summer on the island. Oh and did I mention the ghost haunting the hotel for the past hundred years?

Witty, full of entertainment, it’s an unputdownable that has you cheering for Lizbet and the hotel itself. By the end of the book, I not only wanted to visit Nantucket, I also felt like I should be working in hospitality. Truly an enjoyable and entertaining read!

Goodreads

“Together We Are Normal”

By Kathryn Aurelia Scheldt and John Heyward Dowdney

Valerie Simosko of New Albany, Ind.: This is a summer read you won’t be able to put down! A true story that has it all: travel adventures, suspense, hot sex, deep love, and honest feeling. Scheldt and Dowdney each use their own voice to tell the story of their bond that has withstood the tests of time and the reality of life’s travails.

British novelist Lawrence Durrell wrote, “There are only three things to be done with a woman. You can love her, suffer for her, or turn her into literature.” Scheldt and Dowdney have courageously and successfully accomplished all three! Read it and enjoy!

Goodreads

“Flashbulb Memories”

By Gail Walsh Chop and Margaret Corbett Wiley

Barb Swiger of Manchester, N.H.: The cover of this book says this is a “tale of lost innocence, resilience in the face of fear and the redeeming power of family love.” It covers nearly 30 years in Manchester, my hometown in New Hampshire, from the early 60s to 1990 where the murders of three women rocked the town, young people died in Viet Nam, nuns and priests practiced hypocrisy, family relationships struggled and flourished, and lifelong friendships grew.

I loved this story because having grown up in this town, these “Flashbulb Memories” are my memories, too.

And it was fun to try to figure out who the characters really were as names were changed. The story is at times chilling, at times heartwarming, and funny. I couldn’t put it down.

Goodreads

“Spasms: A Southern Memoir in Verse”

By Kathryn Scheldt

David Rowland of Hanahan, S.C.: This is a quintessential summer read to be guarded on the shelf to be re-read when our own spasms need reinvigorating as the seasons pass. Verbal eruptions, unpredictable snippets of influences forming a kaleidoscope further shaped by jolts of experience on her journey from girl through woman, Scheldt expresses her multi-dimensional feminine experience in a collection that makes this flexible medium the inevitable means of expression for weaving her tapestry. She makes it clear that we all need to embrace our entangled nature in order to fully appreciate our experience of each other and ourselves.

Goodreads

“To Speak for the Trees: My Life’s Journey from Ancient Celtic Wisdom to a Healing Vision of the Forest”

By Diana Beresford-Kroeger

G. Gregory Tooker of Wrentham, Mass.: This is a fascinating story told by a gifted woman, orphaned early in life, who battled loneliness, gender prejudice, and suffocating cultural barriers as she fought her way to success. The book is spiritually uplifting and also filled with environmental science information critical to our struggle against climate change.

Goodreads

“The Patron Saint of Second Chances”

By Christine Simon

Sandi Jo Goddard of Fairview, Ore.: This fictional story takes place in the small Italian town of Prometto, Italy. Mayor Signor Speranza has an immediate need to boost revenue and tourism, so he starts a harmless rumor that a famous film star will be filming their project in his town. It’s a happy, fun, fast-paced novel.

Christine the author says she grew up in a very large and very loud Italian family. It’s a hilarious and heartwarming story. Sometimes you read a book that’s so much fun to read that when it ends, you wanna read it again. The book was a blast.

Goodreads

“The Disenchantment”

By Celia Bell

Jack Fruchtman of Aquinnah, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.: A debut novel by a brilliant writer that encapsulates the intrigues of 17th-century France nobility. Mystery combined with sexual encounters between two women aristocrats, and Bell develops the novel into a police investigation into what becomes “the affair of the poison.”

Bell has deeply researched the period and provides believable character development. A must-read!

Goodreads

“My Venus Flytrap Won’t Open”

By Danielle Dumais

Julie Harrison of Scarborough, Me.: “This book disrupts and debunks commonly misrepresented ideas and myths about ‘normal’ female sexuality and sexual health.” (Goodreads)

From a history of the sex positivity to personal stories of women’s struggles with their sexual health, anyone who is interested in understanding more about women’s sexual diversity, or equal access to health care, should read this book.

I liked this book because it opened my eyes to a myriad of reproductive health issues that women experience and the barriers many face when seeking treatment.

Goodreads

“My Irish Mom: A Family Story”

By Tom McLaughlin

Michael Hickey of Montreal, Quebec, Canada: This book tells of a mother who imparted invaluable lessons to her children as they grew up in the Irish section of Woodlawn, N.Y., and learned to handle hardships and heartbreaks by “sticking together” and leaning on their Catholic faith when needed.

McLaughlin is not a writer by trade, but I enjoyed the book because of its simplicity and its ability to bring the reader back to a time where family mattered the most.

Goodreads

“The Giver of Stars”

By Jojo Moyes

Linda Buyukmihci-Bey of Watkins Glen, N.Y.: From the dust jacket:

”Set in Depression-era America, a breathtaking story of five extraordinary women and their remarkable journey through the mountains of Kentucky and beyond.“

”These heroic women refuse to be cowed by men or by convention. And though they face all kinds of dangers in a landscape that is at times breathtakingly beautiful, at others brutal, they’re committed to their job: bringing books to people who have never had any, arming them with facts that will change their lives.“

”Based on a true story rooted in America’s past, ‘The Giver of Stars’ is unparalleled in its scope and epic in its storytelling. Funny, heartbreaking, enthralling, it is destined to become a modern classic -- a richly rewarding novel of women’s friendship, of true love, and of what happens when we reach beyond our grasp for the great beyond.”

You know how it takes a long time to get into some books? Not this one! It grabbed me right from the first few pages and was relentlessly compelling throughout. I’m so glad I read it; you will be, too!

Goodreads

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

By Harper Lee

Raymond Winn of Stansbury Park, Utah: Of course we have to mention THE BOOK that happens to have been written by a woman: “To Kill a Mockingbird.” I suppose it has already been included in one of your previous lists, but thanks for letting me mention it.

Goodreads

“Both/And: A Memoir”

By Huma Abedin

Sam Carmalt of Geneva, Switzerland: This is a really great read. I never thought a memoir/autobiography would be a page-turner, but I couldn’t put it down.

Goodreads

“The Dragon Blood Collection, Books 1-3″

By Lindsay Buroker

Donna Tsiros of Little River, S.C.: These novels are about dragons and magic, etc. Enjoyable reading with good female characters, and a little romance mixed in! Fantasy genre, easy to read.

Goodreads

“The Girl Before Her”

By Line Papin

Tom Lockard of San Francisco, Calif.: Important new voice in France. French Vietnamese writer with a meditation on place, family, immigration, adjustment, acceptance. Strong translation from French. Reads beautifully, communicating a voice of a new multi-racial, multi-cultural generation. A very satisfying read.

Goodreads

“The Book of Longings”

By Sue Monk Kidd

Larry Luddecke of Arlington, Mass.: A historical fiction set in Bethlehem/Jerusalem in the early life of Jesus. We see this world through the eyes of Ana who becomes his wife. Amazing research and writing puts us in this world with them: the daily life, the nature of the family, and societal conformity. This book is NOT about religion. It is about love, strength, and acceptance of destiny.

Goodreads

“Lessons in Chemistry”

By Bonnie Garmus

Maggie Cartmell of Hertfordshire, UK: This book concerns one woman’s battle to be taken seriously as a scientist in the 1960s and her battle to escape male domination. I’m with her! Great page-turner and lots of good jokes.

Goodreads

