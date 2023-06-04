5-year-old girl injured during Franklin, N.H., double homicide released from hospital, school official says

The girl, whose name has not been released, is the daughter of Nicole Hughes, who was shot and killed by Jamie Bell, according to Woods. Ariella Bell, the 1 1/2-year-old daughter of Hughes and Bell, was also fatally shot by Bell, officials said. Bell fled the scene after the shootings, and was later found dead of an apparent suicide on the bank of the Merrimack River, according to Woods.

In a statement posted online Sunday afternoon, LeGallo said the girl is “out of the hospital and recovering.” The child suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and a laceration on her back Saturday, as her mother and toddler half-sister were killed by the younger girl’s father, according to New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods.

A 5-year-old girl who was shot and injured amid a tragic double homicide and suicide in Franklin, N.H., on Saturday has been released from a Massachusetts hospital, according to Franklin School District Superintendent Daniel LeGallo.

The 5-year-old is Hughes’ daughter from another relationship, Woods said.

“The investigation into the homicides is continuing, but at this time it’s believed Mr. Bell shot and killed Ms. Hughes, as well as their infant daughter, and that he also shot Ms. Hughes’ 5-year-old daughter in an attempt to kill her,” Woods told reporters outside the Franklin Police Department on Saturday.

The violence broke out in the home where Bell lived with the victims in Franklin, about 20 miles north of Concord, Woods said. Police responded to the neighborhood, about a half mile south of Franklin’s downtown, after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area of 124 Elkins St., Woods said.

After finding the victims, police identified Jamie Bell as a person of interest in their shootings and launched a search of the area. His body was found about 5:30 p.m. on the riverbank near River Street, Woods said.

“It appeared at that time that he had bled from his neck,” Woods said. “While an autopsy is scheduled . . . at this time it appears that he died from a self-inflicted cut or incised wound on his neck.”

Authorities would not confirm whether a gun was found on Saturday night.

An investigation is ongoing, and a motive for the killings has yet to be determined.





