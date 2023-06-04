Class-action lawsuit filed against Compass Medical over abrupt closure of facilities in Mass.

The suit was filed Friday in Plymouth County Superior Court by attorney Jonathan Sweet of the Keches Law Group, a personal injury law firm headquartered in Bridgewater, on Callanan’s behalf.

The lawsuit brought by Richard Callanan, whose family all received care through Compass Medical, argues that the organization abandoned its approximately 70,000 patients by abruptly closing the facilities without notice, leaving them scrambling to fill prescriptions, find new doctors, and reschedule examinations.

An Abington man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Compass Medical claiming the Quincy-based health organization was negligent in not warning patients prior to shutting down its six South Shore medical offices last week.

“Mr. Callanan and his family are exemplars of a litany of stories that we’re hearing from people about how frustrated and upset they are that a place of this magnitude could just lock the door and not even give them an inkling of a heads-up that this was about to happen,” Sweet said in an interview Sunday.

Compass Medical, which had clinics in Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Quincy, and Taunton, shared news of its “imminent plan to close our practices” in a statement on the company’s website Wednesday. The statement remained on the website’s homepage Sunday and urged patients to go to their nearest emergency room or urgent care center for medical attention in the interim.

In the lawsuit filed Friday, Sweet argued that the closure put Callanan and thousands of other patients “in the chaotic, stressful, disruptive, and unsafe position of having to scramble to find new medical providers, to fill and/or refill prescriptions, to schedule and/or reschedule important medical tests and appointments, to seek outside referrals, and/or to delay medical care.”

Sweet said Compass “violated general accept industry standards and guidelines for the orderly winding down and closing of a medical practice.”

“Give all of the patients notification that you’re going to be closing and in a thoughtful way lay out a roadmap for them to follow to receive continuity of care so they can get that test result that was done, or get a new doctor to keep filling their prescriptions, or so they can continue PT somewhere else. The list goes on, and they didn’t do that at all,” Sweet said.

Compass executives have not explained the closure. In the statement posted on its website last week, the group said it faced “a steady stream of challenges.”

In a subsequent statement, Dr. Bruce Weinstein, president of Compass’s board, said most of the company’s physicians would still provide medical care locally, and patients would be able to access medical records.

“We deeply regret the impact that Compass Medical P.C.’s closure will have on our patients and would like them to know that we are implementing a plan to ensure the continuity of their care,” he said.

A message was sent to Weinstein on Sunday seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Last fall, Compass was ordered to pay Steward Health Care System more than $16 million after a jury in Suffolk County found the doctors group liable for breach of contract, misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment. An attorney for Steward told the Globe that Compass had raised the possibility of bankruptcy at a court hearing in January.

“If that’s the impetus for the financial distress that led to them deciding to close, that’s been around since October,” Sweet said of the verdict in the Steward Health Care case.

Sweet noted that he does not know exactly what led to the closure.

“I have my suspicions, but that’s all I have. They’re being very opaque,” he said.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.