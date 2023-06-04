Former Holy Cross star, BC defensive coordinator Bill McGovern dies

LOS ANGELES — Bill McGovern, an All-American defensive back at Holy Cross who served as an assistant coach for 39 years in the college ranks and in the NFL, died May 30. He was 60.

UCLA announced the death, citing cancer. Mr. McGovern’s last coaching stint was as defensive coordinator for the Bruins. He missed most of the second half of last season due to health issues, but remained on staff as director of football administration.

Mr. McGovern spent the biggest chunk of his career coaching at Boston College, where he was the defensive backs coach from 1994 to 1996, including a stint as defensive coordinator. He returned as the linebackers coach in 2000, serving until 2009, when he became defensive coordinator until 2012. According to the college, the Eagles appeared in a bowl game in each of his seasons from 2000-2011, winning eight. The 2007 team reached No. 2 in the national polls and tied the school’s single-season record for wins with 11.