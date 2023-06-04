Man, 61, stabbed multiple times in Abington; suspect faces attempted murder charge

A 61-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Abington on Friday evening, and one suspect is in custody and facing a slew of charges, officials said.
Devon B. Pelrine, 26, of Taunton, is charged with armed assault to murder, armed robbery, threatening to commit a crime (murder), disturbing the peace, carrying a dangerous weapon as a second offense, and three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, according to a statement from the Abington Police Department.
Pelrine is being held without bail and will arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, police received a 911 call reporting a stabbing near Rosie’s Liquor and Deli at 751 Bedford St., according to the statement. Police responded to the scene and found the 61-year-old victim, whose name was not released, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
As Abington Fire Department personnel treated the victim for his injuries, he was able to provide a description of the assailant, and police began a search for the suspect, according to the statement. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
Officers later found Pelrine at the nearby Vinson Blanchard Garden Apartments, with the help of the department’s patrol K-9, Kano, according to the statement. Pelrine was taken into custody, and police recovered a knife on his person, according to the statement.
