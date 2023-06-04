Man, 61, stabbed multiple times in Abington; suspect faces attempted murder charge

A 61-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Abington on Friday evening, and one suspect is in custody and facing a slew of charges, officials said.

Devon B. Pelrine, 26, of Taunton, is charged with armed assault to murder, armed robbery, threatening to commit a crime (murder), disturbing the peace, carrying a dangerous weapon as a second offense, and three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, according to a statement from the Abington Police Department.

Pelrine is being held without bail and will arraigned in Brockton District Court at a later date, police said. It was unclear Sunday whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.