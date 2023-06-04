Man drowns after boat capsizes while fishing with wife in Seabrook, N.H.

A New Hampshire man drowned Saturday while fishing with his wife after their boat capsized in a pond in Seabrook, N.H., officials said.

The body of 26-year-old Justin Janvrin was recovered shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. His wife was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Both are residents of Seabrook, officials said.

Seabrook police said Janvrin was reported to be a good swimmer but was wearing boots and a heavy jacket but not a life jacket.