Man drowns after boat capsizes while fishing with wife in Seabrook, N.H.

A New Hampshire man drowned Saturday while fishing with his wife after their boat capsized in a pond in Seabrook, N.H., officials said.
The body of 26-year-old Justin Janvrin was recovered shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. His wife was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Both are residents of Seabrook, officials said.
Seabrook police said Janvrin was reported to be a good swimmer but was wearing boots and a heavy jacket but not a life jacket.
His wife and a witness called 911 after their small boat capsized and Janvrin disappeared in the water at Tri-Town Pond, officials said. The pond is located in the Seabrook Town Forest off Old New Boston Road, just over the state line in New Hampshire, a few miles north of Amesbury.
Advertisement
New Hampshire Fish and Game divers responded to the scene and were directed to the approximate area where Janvrin went under, officials said.
His body was located shortly after divers entered the pond, Seabrook police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Globe correspondent Isabela Rocha contributed to this report.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.