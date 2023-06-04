Rockport police officer injured after cruiser hits MBTA commuter rail train

The officer was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said in a statement. The extent of the officer’s injuries was not immediately clear late Sunday.

Rockport police said the train and cruiser “were both determined to be traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision,” reported about 8 p.m.

A Rockport police officer was injured after their cruiser crashed into an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday night, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. Ten passengers were on the train at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash led to alterations in train service on the Rockport line late Sunday. Passengers heading to Rockport on Train 2115, which departed North Station at 8:30 p.m., were transferred to a bus at the Gloucester station, the MBTA commuter rail said on Twitter.

Later, the 10 p.m. train departing Rockport instead originated from Gloucester. The MBTA commuter rail said in a tweet that passengers from Rockport would be “accommodated by a cab.”

The crash is under investigation by MBTA Transit Police, the Rockport Police Department said.

Messages were sent late Sunday night to Transit Police and Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the commuter rail, seeking further information.

