SUV crashes into former lingerie store near Boston Public Garden

An SUV crashed into an empty storefront once occupied by a lingerie store near the Boston Public Garden Saturday morning, police and fire said.
The operator was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, said Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesperson. No one was injured and officers made no arrests, he said.
Police and fire responded to the Hadassah Way side of 250 Boylston St. for a report of the crash at 8:25 a.m., McNulty said.
Photos from the Boston Fire Department show the front of a black SUV smashed through a shop window. The storefront was occupied by La Perla, a lingerie store, , but the shop had closed.
Companies responding to a car into a building at Hadassah Way in the Back Bay. There are no injuries to report. A building inspector will investigate the damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/pxfWcfjr5Q— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 3, 2023
The car was towed, McNulty said, and an inspector with the Inspectional Services Department was called to investigate the extent of the damage to the building and “make sure there was no risk of collapse” to the structure.
It is unclear what caused the crash, McNulty said.
No information on charges was available as of Saturday evening.
