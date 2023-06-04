SUV crashes into former lingerie store near Boston Public Garden

An SUV crashed into an empty storefront once occupied by a lingerie store near the Boston Public Garden Saturday morning, police and fire said.

The operator was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, said Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesperson. No one was injured and officers made no arrests, he said.

Police and fire responded to the Hadassah Way side of 250 Boylston St. for a report of the crash at 8:25 a.m., McNulty said.