Inside the complicated reality of being America’s oldest president

And then there was the time a few weeks ago when Biden was hosting children for Take Your Child to Work Day and became mixed up as he tried to list his grandchildren. “So, let me see. I got one in New York, two in Philadelphia — or is it three? No, three, because I got one granddaughter who is — I don’t know. You’re confusing me.” He also drew a blank when asked the last country he had visited and the name of a favorite movie.

WASHINGTON — There was the time last winter when President Biden was awakened at 3 a.m. while on a trip to Asia and told that a missile had struck Poland, touching off a panic that Russia might have expanded the war in Ukraine to a NATO ally. Within hours in the middle of the night, Biden consulted his top advisers, called the president of Poland and the NATO secretary-general, and gathered fellow world leaders to deal with the crisis.

The two Joe Bidens coexist in the same octogenarian president: sharp and wise at critical moments, the product of decades of seasoning, able to rise to the occasion even in the dead of night to confront a dangerous world. Yet a little slower, a little softer, a little harder of hearing, a little more tentative in his walk, a little more prone to occasional lapses of memory in ways that feel familiar to anyone who has reached their ninth decade or has a parent who has.

The complicated reality of America’s oldest president was encapsulated Thursday as Congress approved a bipartisan deal he brokered to avoid a national default. Even Speaker Kevin McCarthy testified that Biden had been “very professional, very smart, very tough” during their talks. Yet, just before the voting got underway, Biden tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy commencement, plunging to the ground. The video went viral, his supporters cringed and his critics pounced.

Anyone can trip at any age, but for an 80-year-old president, it inevitably raises unwelcome questions. If it were anyone else, the signs of age might not be notable. But Biden is the chief executive of the world’s most powerful nation and has just embarked on a campaign asking voters to keep him in the White House until age 86, drawing more attention to an issue that polls show troubles most Americans and is the source of enormous anxiety among party leaders.

The portrait that emerges from months of interviews with dozens of current and former officials and others who have spent time with him lies somewhere between the partisan cartoon of an addled and easily manipulated fogy promoted by Republicans and the image spread by his staff of a president in aviator shades commanding the world stage and governing with vigor.

It is one of a man who has slowed with age in ways that are more pronounced than just the graying hair common to most recent presidents during their time in office. Biden sometimes mangles his words and looks older than he used to because of his stiff gait and thinning voice.

Yet, people who deal with him regularly, including some of his adversaries, say he remains sharp and commanding in private meetings. Diplomats share stories of trips to places such as Ukraine, Japan, Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia in which he often outlasts younger colleagues. Democratic lawmakers point to a long list of accomplishments as proof that he still gets the job done.

His verbal miscues are nothing new, friends note; he has struggled throughout his life with a stutter and was a “gaffe machine,” to use his own term, long before he entered Social Security years. Advisers said his judgment is as good as ever. So many of them use the phrase “sharp as a tack” to describe him that it has become something of a mantra.

Biden says age is a legitimate issue but maintains that his longevity is an asset, not a liability. “You say I’m ancient?” he said at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April. “I say I’m wise.”

Polls indicate Biden’s age is a top concern of Americans, including Democrats. During a recent New York Times focus group, several voters who supported Biden in 2020 expressed worry, with one saying: “I’ve just seen the blank stare at times, when he’s either giving a speech or addressing a crowd. It seems like he loses his train of thought.”

In private, some officials acknowledge that they make what they consider reasonable accommodations not to physically tax an aging president. His staff schedules most of his public appearances between noon and 4 p.m. and leaves him alone on weekends as much as possible. Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s deputy White House chief of staff, though, insisted his age has not forced changes to his schedule. “Nothing beyond what is done for any president regardless of their age,” she said.

A study of Biden’s schedule based on data compiled by Axios and expanded by the Times found that Biden has a similar morning cadence as the president he served, Barack Obama. Neither had many public events before 10 a.m., just 4 percent in Obama’s last year in office and 5 percent in Biden’s first 2½ years. But the real difference came in the evening. Obama was twice as likely to do public events after 6 p.m. compared with Biden, 17 percent to 9 percent.

Aides limit exposing Biden to news media interviews when he could make a politically damaging mistake. He has given just one-fourth of the interviews Donald Trump did in the same time period and one-fifth of Obama’s interviews — and none at all to reporters from a major newspaper. Biden has not given an interview to the news department of the Times, unlike every president since at least Franklin D. Roosevelt other than Dwight D. Eisenhower. And in the past 100 years, only Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon have subjected themselves to as few news conferences.

Like many his age, Biden repeats phrases and retells the same hoary, often fact-challenged stories again and again. He can be quirky; when children visit, he may randomly pull a book of William Butler Yeats off his desk and start reading Irish poetry to them.

At the same time, he is trim and fit, exercises five days a week and does not drink. He has at times exhibited striking stamina, such as when he flew to Poland then boarded a nine-hour train ride to make a secret visit to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, spent hours on the ground, then endured another nine-hour train ride and a flight to Warsaw. A study of his schedule by Biden’s aides shows that he has traveled slightly more in the first few months of his third year in office than Obama did in his.

“Does he ramble? Yes, he does,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat who categorically rejects the idea that Biden is too old to be president. “Has he always rambled? Yes, he has. Public and private. He’s the same guy. He’s literally — I’m not saying this lightly — I don’t know anyone else in my life who is so much the same guy privately as he is publicly.”

The question of Biden’s age does not come in isolation, of course. Trump, his likeliest Republican challenger, is just four years younger and was the oldest president in history until Biden succeeded him. If Trump were to win next year, he would be 82 at the end of his term, older than Biden will be at the end of this one.

While in office, Trump generated concerns about his mental acuity and physical condition. He did not exercise, his diet leaned heavily on cheeseburgers and steak, and he officially tipped the scales at 244 pounds, a weight formally deemed obese for his height.

After complaining that he was overscheduled with morning meetings, Trump stopped showing up at the Oval Office until 11 or 11:30 a.m. each day, staying in the residence to watch television, make phone calls, or send out incendiary tweets. During an appearance at the US Military Academy at West Point, he had trouble lifting a glass of water and seemed to have trouble making his way down a modest ramp.

Most striking was Trump’s cognitive performance. He was erratic and tended to ramble; experts found that he had grown less articulate and that his vocabulary had shrunk since his younger days. Aides said privately that Trump had trouble processing information and distinguishing fact from fiction. His second chief of staff, John Kelly, bought a book analyzing Trump’s psychological health to understand him better, and several Cabinet secretaries concerned that he might be mentally unfit discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him.

But perhaps because his bombastic volume conveys energy, Trump’s issues are not associated with age in the public mind as much as Biden’s are. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, 73 percent said Biden is too old to be in office, compared with 51 percent who said the same of Trump.