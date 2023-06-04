Why was it so hard to bear witness to my father’s final days?

As a former ICU nurse, I was no stranger to death, but I was a stranger to understanding that some actions are more significant than “doing.” While many of the tasks were important, some even necessary, they were not what mattered most.

Over the past 20 years, I have been present with four loved ones as they died of terminal illnesses in their homes. Before their deaths, I assisted with comfort care and busied myself helping with household chores. Busyness made me feel useful. Sometimes I talked or listened; other times, there was nothing to do except to sit together in silence, which was a challenge for me.

Instead, it was the seemingly simple act of being present, of bearing witness in the face of impending death, that was the most meaningful — and the most difficult — thing I did.

More people now choose to die at home in this country than in any other setting. It’s likely, then, that in the future, many of us will be present with someone who is dying. If they are not at home, we might be together in a hospital or nursing home. Yet our society offers little guidance on how we can best emotionally support someone who is dying. There is also scant advice on how best to support ourselves.

Might this be a good time to reflect on what we hope for others and for ourselves in the final phase of life? How do we want to show up? What will we want and need from our loved ones? I interviewed a variety of experts versed in good endings.

BJ Miller, a palliative care physician whose Ted Talk, “What really matters at the end of life,” has been viewed more than 16 million times, told me, “There is poignancy and power in just being present with someone, but our minds get in the way. Our minds tell us to go do things or to run away. I think we need to honor the power of just being, naming what a profound offering it is, and how difficult it is, to sit with suffering that you can’t change.”

This is not stoicism. Nor is it, as Miller said, “an exercise of the intellect. You could force yourself to sit still at the bedside, but will that register with the person in the bed if you aren’t present emotionally?”

For me, being there for others means I must face the vulnerability that impending loss provokes. I must counter my own instincts to freeze or flee. As empathy and vulnerability researcher and bestselling author Brené Brown says in her documentary, “The Call to Courage,” “Vulnerability is having the courage to show up when you can’t control the outcome.”

Like living, dying is sometimes a messy business. I hope to hold space for the dying with empathy and solidarity, showing up without judgment, regardless of what physical or emotional messiness might arise.

This may sound a bit overwhelming, but as the Rev. Paul Tesshin Silverman, a New York-based Zen Buddhist priest, told me, “Have the courage that your heart is big enough to be able to take in a whole rainbow of different feelings and emotions. It will only strengthen you and not destroy you. Allow yourself to be present, breathe, and allow whatever emotions to come out, so that you’re present.”

Silverman described being in Japan as a young monk in his 20s when a girl of about 14 in his village was dying of leukemia. “I went over every day to spend time with her. I felt like I had to get busy for her.” He learned that her dying wish was to go to a boy band concert, and he arranged for her to do that. “I was doing tons of stuff to make her last days happy,” he said. “When I think back on it, the most profound moment, which I wasn’t aware of at the time, was the last day I spent with her, sitting there and just holding her hand.”

Sometimes death comes quickly, but often it tarries, creating an emotional roller coaster for those who are present. When my father was dying from an aggressive brain tumor, he fluctuated between being semi-comatose and responsive for almost a week. In hindsight, I wish that I had allowed myself to stay mindfully present, instead of projecting into the future, engulfed by anticipatory grief.

“Sitting in the liminal space is difficult,” death doula Nicole Heidbreder told me. As a former labor and delivery nurse, Heidbreder has worked on both ends of life’s spectrum. She said, “I try to be present as a fellow mortal, watching others do what I will someday do. If I can be present with compassion, tenderness, and shared humanity, it lets them know they’re not alone.”

According to death doula Elizabeth Johnson, “It takes a kind of reverence to see what is unfolding in that space. It is a mystery to everyone including to the person who is dying. For me, the spiritual component is recognizing that there are equal parts of absolute grace and mystery as we physically unravel from our physical form.”

For his part, Miller said, “I think the sacredness comes from letting go of impulses to control or to fix. You’re not running away from the impulse; instead, you’re running toward some basic sense that life is bigger than you or me. It’s not ours to understand that there are forces at work that include us, but that are much bigger than us.”

One literal definition of the verb “bear” is to support the weight of or to sustain. In bearing witness to another person at the end of life, we support and honor them in their transition. The lesson that I’ve come to realize is that this is, in fact, doing something in the most real and important way possible.

Sherrie Dulworth is a freelance journalist who writes about health care and other subjects.