We can do our part to lower death toll on the roads

Whether I’m driving or out for a walk, I see a lot of drivers with a phone in their hand. In fact, I’m sure we’ve all seen that motorist on the highway going 50 in a 65-mile-per-hour zone, using their phone.

I was surprised to see only a passing mention of distracted driving in last Sunday’s front-page story “Compared with others, Mass. and US are slow to bring down death toll on roads.”

We do have a hands-free law in Massachusetts, but its rollout was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe some enforcement of the law could save some lives.

Advertisement

Joe Larcano

Medford





Pedestrians need to be sure they’re clearly seen

The recent article about traffic deaths contained many good recommendations for making vehicles and roads safer but omitted one critical part of the equation: pedestrians’ own responsibility to be safe. For example, pedestrians often wear dark outer garments, especially in winter. These materials reflect practically no light, no matter how bright the headlights. Worse still is the pedestrian standing a little off the road, preparing to cross the street. The only way for pedestrians to be visible to drivers in such conditions is to wear bright yellow or white reflectors, such as those worn by law-enforcement and construction workers. These garments may not win any fashion awards, but they could save lives.

Ernest Loewenstein

Newton Highlands