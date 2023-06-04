Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland, Romania’s Constantin Popovici win Boston leg of Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art hosted a different kind of artistry this weekend, as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series made its only North American stop with divers leaping from the ICA roof into the Boston Harbor.

Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland, the tour’s six-time reigning champion, achieved a perfect score to take another crown in the women’s division. Canada’s Molly Carlson, last year’s winner in Boston, gave Iffland a stiff challenge on the first day of competition before the Aussie pulled away on day two.