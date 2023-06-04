Boston College beats Troy to remain in NCAA baseball tournament, must beat Alabama twice to advance

Sterling’s Barry Walsh set the tone with a leadoff home run, Shrewsbury’s John West pitched scoreless baseball into the fifth, and Boston College beat Troy, 4-1, on Sunday in the NCAA Division 1 baseball tournament to set up a showdown with regional host Alabama.
The Eagles (37-19), beaten by the Trojans (40-22) in Friday’s regional opener, will need to beat the 16th-seeded Crimson Tide twice to reach their first super regional since 2016. The first game is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday, with the second on Monday if necessary.
BC had just five hits on Sunday, but backed Walsh’s home run with three runs in the eighth on a pair of leadoff walks, a Troy throwing error, and ground outs by both BC High alumnus Patrick Roche and Newton’s Nick Wang. Troy broke the shutout with a two-out home run off Eric Schroder in the ninth, but the sophomore righty closed it out, allowing just four hits in 4⅔ innings of relief.
Alabama (42-19), which split four games in the SEC tournament and is hosting its first regional since 2006, beat Nicholls and Troy to reach Sunday night’s game unbeaten.
Florida 8, UConn 2 — In Gainesville, Fla., Jac Caglianone hit two home runs, driving in five runs, and the national No. 2 Gators (46-15) eliminated the Huskies (44-17-1) to set up a championship round against Texas Tech, which beat Florida on Saturday.
Caglianone’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Gators a 5-1 lead. Starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep continued to dominate the Huskies and left with a 6-1 lead through seven innings. Caglianone added a two-run home run in the eighth.
Waldrep (8-3) allowed one run on five hits with 12 strikeouts. Nick Ficarrotta came on in the eighth and allowed one run in two innings. He struck out five.
Ben Huber went 3-for-4 for UConn, which lost its opener to the Red Raiders, 3-2.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.