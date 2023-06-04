Boston College beats Troy to remain in NCAA baseball tournament, must beat Alabama twice to advance

Sterling’s Barry Walsh set the tone with a leadoff home run, Shrewsbury’s John West pitched scoreless baseball into the fifth, and Boston College beat Troy, 4-1, on Sunday in the NCAA Division 1 baseball tournament to set up a showdown with regional host Alabama.

The Eagles (37-19), beaten by the Trojans (40-22) in Friday’s regional opener, will need to beat the 16th-seeded Crimson Tide twice to reach their first super regional since 2016. The first game is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday, with the second on Monday if necessary.

BC had just five hits on Sunday, but backed Walsh’s home run with three runs in the eighth on a pair of leadoff walks, a Troy throwing error, and ground outs by both BC High alumnus Patrick Roche and Newton’s Nick Wang. Troy broke the shutout with a two-out home run off Eric Schroder in the ninth, but the sophomore righty closed it out, allowing just four hits in 4⅔ innings of relief.