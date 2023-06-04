Brandon Belt’s two-run homer launches Blue Jays past Mets to complete three-game sweep

Tommy Pham hit two of New York’s four solo homers. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte also connected for the Mets.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep for the Blue Jays, who blew a four-run lead but quickly recovered. Toronto has won four straight and six of seven.

Brandon Belt broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Blue Jays beat the Mets, 6-4, on Sunday in New York for a three-game sweep.

Nate Pearson (3-0) gave up Alonso’s major league-leading 21st homer and Marte’s tying drive in the sixth before Toronto regained the lead against Dominic Leone (0-2).

Guerrero, who homered in the third off Mets starter Kodai Senga, ripped a single to center field in the seventh. Belt followed by hitting a slider off the protective wall surrounding the home run apple in center.

It was Belt’s third homer and first since May 10. It also was his second in New York this season — the veteran first baseman went deep April 21 at Yankee Stadium.

After getting the go-ahead hit in the ninth inning Saturday against David Robertson when the Mets chose not to walk him, Guerrero homered for the first time since hitting a grand slam in the ninth at Tampa Bay on May 23.

Pham homered in consecutive at-bats off Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi, who allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

Jordan Romano tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save in 18 opportunities.

Semien, Eovaldi help Rangers roll on

Marcus Semien extended MLB’s longest hitting streak this season to 23 games, Jonah Heim homered and drove in five runs, and the Rangers’ offense kept rolling in a 12-3 victory that finished a sweep of the Mariners in Arlington, Texas.

Nathan Eovaldi (8-2) allowed one hit with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings for his seventh consecutive victory.

Corey Seager also went deep as the Rangers won consecutive games by a combined score of 28-9 after taking the series opener 2-0. The AL West leaders scored at least 10 runs for a majors-leading 16th time in 58 games and have won five straight series, their longest streak in five years.

Burger makes winner of Hendriks

Jake Burger’s game-ending grand slam handed Liam Hendriks his first win since returning from treatment for cancer, and the White Sox beat the Tigers, 6-2, in Chicago for a three-game series sweep.

Hendriks (1-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two. It was the third big league appearance for the All-Star closer since he missed the start of the season after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson walked with one out to load the bases for Burger, who hit a drive to left-center off Alex Lange (3-1) for his 12th homer of the season. It was his first career slam and game-ending homer.

McKenzie sharp in 2023 debut

Triston McKenzie tossed five scoreless innings in his injury-delayed season debut, and Josh Naylor delivered a breakthrough RBI double in the seventh to give the Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Twins in Minneapolis that split the four-game series.

McKenzie had 10 strikeouts and only one baserunner, a two-out single by Michael Taylor in the third. The 25-year-old righthander threw 79 pitches after missing more than two months with a muscle strain in his shoulder that popped up at the end of spring training.

Hill helps Pirates complete sweep

Rich Hill kept the Cardinals off balance in his longest start of the season and the Pirates completed a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh with a 2-1 victory. The 43-year-old Hill allowed just one run on four hits in 6⅔ innings, walking three and striking out six.

Ji Hwan Bae’s two-run single in the first was all the offense needed as the Pirates extended their winning streak to five. Andrew Knizner homered for the Cardinals in the seventh off Hill.

Schwarber blasts two three-run bombs

Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of three-run homers against one if his former teams, Drew Ellis hit his first two home runs of the season, and the Phillies defeated the Nationals, 11-3, in Washington to take the rubber game of the series.

J.T. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies and Nick Castellanos had three hits.

Schwarber broke open a 2-1 game with his first homer, in the sixth, and added his second in the ninth. It was his 23rd career multi-homer game and first of the season.

Bogaerts sits out for Padres

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left wrist) was out of the Padres’ starting lineup for a game in San Diego against the Cubs. He exited Saturday’s game in the eighth inning because of the injury … The Diamondbacks extended the contract of manager Torey Lovullo through the 2024 season, his third straight one-year extension.











