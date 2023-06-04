East-best Sun hold on in second half to beat Wings for third straight victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — DeWanna Bonner scored 22 points, Brionna Jones added 21, and the Connecticut Sun held off a second-half rally by Dallas, defeating the Wings, 80-74, on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Leading, 63-52, heading to the fourth quarter, the Sun held on, although their lead was down to 7 with seven minutes to go after Arike Ogunbowale hit a jumper for the Wings.

Jones hit a jumper to give the Sun a 74-65 lead at the two-minute mark and a jumper by the Wings’ Awak Kuier was the only made basket before the final minute, in which the Sun went 6 for 6 at the foul line.