Josh Lester makes most of opportunity with Orioles, delivers first career hit in win over Giants

James McCann reached base three times for Baltimore, including his third home run. Adley Rutschman added two hits and Ryan Mountcastle drew a bases-loaded walk to help the Orioles, the second-place team in the American League East behind the Rays, to their 13th series victory of the season. A year ago, Baltimore didn’t win its 13th series until July 13.

SAN FRANCISCO — Josh Lester drove in two runs with his first major league hit during his season debut, and Tyler Wells won for the first time in his last four starts as the Orioles beat the Giants, 8-3, on Sunday.

“What a cool moment for Josh Lester,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Somebody that’s never been on a top-prospect list. His story is a great one. Grew up in a baseball family, was grinding at Triple A, he gets a start and a big hit for us. One we haven’t been getting, honestly.”

Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer for the Giants.

A day after being shut out for the second time in five games, the Orioles jumped on starter Anthony DeSclafani early and batted around in the third inning.

Adam Frazier had a sacrifice fly and Austin Hays slashed a two-out RBI single. After Mountcastle’s four-pitch walk forced in another run, Lester drove in two more with a single to center. A third run scored on the play thanks to a throwing error by center fielder Austin Slater, making it 6-0.

A 13th-round draft pick by Detroit in 2015, Lester spent eight seasons and played 795 games in the minors before making his major league debut in a brief stint last year with the Tigers.

With third baseman Gunnar Henderson unavailable due to injury, Lester got the call to start the series finale in San Francisco and made it a memorable one.

“It’s something that I’ve looked forward to for my entire life since I was 5 years old. But for it to come at a big moment in the game with guys on was even better,” Lester said. “Obviously, spending that much time in the minor leagues and kind of grinding your way up, it definitely means a lot to me.”

McCann homered off Jakob Junis leading off the sixth. Aaron Hicks had an RBI triple in the ninth off Luke Jackson.

Wells (4-2) was mostly masterful in winning for the first time since May 13. He had a career-high nine strikeouts in 5⅓ innings, including two in four of the first five innings. The right-hander allowed four hits and two runs with two walks. He didn’t permit a runner past first base until Sabol’s homer chased the Baltimore starter from the game.

Three relievers combined to get the final 11 outs for the Orioles.