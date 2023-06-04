Lauren Eby’s two HRs start the ball rolling in Attleboro softball’s rout of Andover in Division 1

Eby wasn’t done, clubbing a three-run shot in the third inning to put the Bombardiers in front.

But after Andover senior first baseman Kate Walsh cracked a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, Eby responded with a two-run blast.

With four hits and five RBIs, Eby propelled 10th-seeded Attleboro to a 17-4, five-inning victory over No. 23 Andover in the first round of the Division 1 softball tournament.

“When I went up there, I was just looking to hit anything,” said Eby. “Any little hit would have helped us to get us started — any positive thing.”

Junior Rylie Camacho added a blast in the fourth inning, joining the power brigade for a Bombardiers team that hit just one home run in the regular season.

Attleboro coach Mark Homer went back to his lineup from the beginning of the season, when the Bombardiers were scoring a lot of runs.

“I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, but it might have made [Eby] a little more comfortable being back in the No. 4 spot and realizing ‘I got to turn it around,’” said Homer.

“To see her do that, hopefully that continues because we’re going to need that.”

The Bombardiers (13-8) exploded for 11 runs in the third and fourth innings.

Jenna Callahan settled in after allowing Walsh’s first-inning home run, executing her pitches and keeping hitters off balance. The freshman hurler increased her velocity in the later innings, getting a jolt from the run support.

“She settled in once our offense made a statement,” said Homer. “That home run by Eby in the first inning, that doesn’t happen too often. She pokes one over the fence and answers that question. We settled in a little bit in the third and fourth inning.”

Division 1 State

North Andover 24, Newton South 3 — Brigid Gaffny earned the win in the circle and hit a home run, leading the No. 13 Scarlet Knights (14-7) to a first-round win.

Division 2 State

Oliver Ames 22, Commerce 0 — Emily Martin (3 for 4) smacked two homers for the No. 25 Tigers (10-11) in a preliminary-round win. Maddie Homer (4 for 5) drove in a pair and Devon Morris (3 for 4) knocked in four runs, with Katie Melendy (5 innings, 10 strikeouts, 1 hit) firing from the circle.

Division 3 State

Triton 10, Essex Tech 9 — Izzy Oldoni delivered the walkoff hit for the No. 7 Vikings (17-4) in a first-round victory.

Division 4 State

Abington 8, Whittier 1 — Kayden Lynch launched a three-run home run and a triple to power the No. 13 seed Green Wave (14-7) to a first-round win at home.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.