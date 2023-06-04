Thanks to a few embarrassing defensive plays, Red Sox drop another one to the Rays

A series of poor defensive plays capped by a ludicrous trip around the bases by Yandy Diaz in the sixth inning had the crowd of 34,192 booing.

But that doesn’t begin to explain the 6-2 loss the Sox suffered at Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in baseball, are indisputably a better team than the Red Sox.

On an unseasonably cold day, a season without much heat continued. The Sox have lost five of their last seven games and nine of 13. At 30-29, they are 11 games out of first place.

One play in the sixth inning defined the day.

With Tampa Bay leading 4-2, Manuel Margot drew a walk off Corey Kluber. With two outs, Diaz chopped a ball in front of the plate that rolled to the right side.

Second baseman Enmanuel Valdez was positioned toward the middle and had no play. As Margot raced for third, right fielder Alex Verdugo retrieved the ball and lobbed it to Valdez.

Margot alertly raced to the plate and scored as Valdez’s throw was late. Diaz took off for second and should have been out. But an off-balance throw by catcher Connor Wong sailed into center field and kept rolling.

With Jarren Duran loitering in shallow right field, Diaz scored standing.

The Sox also gift-wrapped two runs in the fourth inning.

Luke Raley singled and Isaac Paredes walked to start the inning against Tanner Houck. Taylor Walls tapped a ball in front of the plate and Wong looked to third base.

Justin Turner took a step in and could not get back to the base in time to tag Raley.

Margot followed with a single to left. Masataka Yoshida bobbled the ball and two runs scored as Paredes came around from second base.

Houck (3-5) allowed four runs over five innings. The Sox are 0-5 in his last five starts.

Taj Bradley (4-2) went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six.

Verdugo (3 for 4) doubled and scored on a two-out single by Yoshida in the third inning.

Verdugo had a triple leading off the fifth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Devers.

The series finishes up Monday afternoon with Brayan Bello facing Tampa Bay ace Shane McClanahan. The lefthander is 4-1 with a 2.36 earned run average in six career starts against the Sox.

The Sox are 1-6 against the Rays this season and have been outscored by 17 runs.

